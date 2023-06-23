Home » Juventus on Partey, does Milan dream of Lukaku? Inter between sales and Atalanta
London -Turin

The new name that comes out of the deck of cards for midfield candidates is that Thomas Partey. Regardless of the permanence of Rabiotthe Juventus must intervene on the market by reinforcing the midline with a graft of a certain type.

Juventus knocks on the Gunners’ door

the player ofArsenal his contract will expire in 2025, but i Gunners they could let him go for between 15 and 20 million. There Old lady hopes he can close the deal, especially since Frattesi looks close to Milan.

Milan: Marcus Thuram but not only…

The deal Sandro Tonali-Newcastle incredibly shuffles the cards of the transfer market, with the Milan which swoops down David Frattesi. In England also there BBC confirms that the Rossoneri midfielder is almost a player of the Magpieswho have decided to bet everything on the Italian midfielder. Frattesi is a valid alternative, with il Milan which could trip the sensationalInter who just a few days ago seemed to have a sizable lead in the player’s race Sassuolo.

Romelu Lukaku divides the fans

Frattesibut not only. Marcus Thuram it is the attacker who could serve as the bread to the ranks of Stefano Pioliin a MilanoAC Milan side, also dream of something that would be nothing short of incredible. Romelu Lukaku with the Rossoneri-colored jersey it is perhaps what no one expects, but by now the transfer market is no longer surprising.

Exodus Inter?

L’Inter he works tirelessly to try to strengthen a rose, which in the summer could lose several valuable pieces. Marcelo Brozović now seems destined to leave the nerazzurri with theSaudi Arabia looming, André Onana and the Chelsea are part of the script of a soap opera that seems to be just starting, Romelu Lukaku has been sensationally compared to the Milan.

See also  Who is Gennaro Iaccarino: in Naples there is a little Lobotka who is growing up

Gosens is a case in Inter

Robin Gosens is not exempt or and it too ended up on the list of transfers, theUnion Berlino has shown interest in the Inter winger, the Milanese club would let him leave if an offer between 15 and 18 million arrives. Merih Demiral dell’Atalanta looks like a profile that interests a Beppe MarottaTurkish may come away from Bergamo and move to Milanoeven if the Inter leadership would focus more on the Dutchman, still under the Dea, Teun Koopmeiners.

