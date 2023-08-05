Juventus, open-door training is already sold out: 20,000 fans expected

All the tickets available to attend the first big event of the season have been sold: the Bianconeri are ready to welcome their fans for open-door training on 9 August at the Allianz Stadium

The Juventus had made available 20,000 seats free of charge to attend the open training of the August 9th directly from the suggestive setting of theAllianz Stadium Of Torino. The fans didn’t have to wait and, a few days beforehand, the entire first tier was already sold out: an important demonstration of closeness to the team that wants to start the season with the right enthusiasm.

The training program

August 9th at 6.30pmdate and time of opening of the doors of theAllianz Stadium to their fans, the same announced it Juventus through an official press release on its website on 24 July, the day of the property’s centenary Lambs. After the usual training session by the first team, there will also be a family match together with some boys from the Next Gen and of Primavera. The event, which will replace the annual friendly a Villar Perosasuccess is expected.

The American tour brings enthusiasm

The American Adventure of Juventus had not started in the best way: friendly against the luxury Barcelona canceled due to a viral gastroenteritis that had affected a large part of the blaugrana rose. Not bad, the bianconeri welcome the disappointment of their people, anxious to relive the football played, and repay it with a double victory, first, against Milan on penalties after the 2-2 overall, then, against the Real Madrid: success for 3-1. The team of Allegri he faced the start of a season that will necessarily have to be better than the previous one in the right spirit. The fans have noticed it and are ready to return the deserved enthusiasm.

