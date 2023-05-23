Home » Juventus penalized, “a joke” for José Mourinho (AS Roma)
Sports

Juventus penalized, “a joke” for José Mourinho (AS Roma)

by admin
Juventus penalized, “a joke” for José Mourinho (AS Roma)

“It’s a joke for me to learn that two games from the end, he reacted on DAZN. If they had told us that before Monza (1-1, Matchday 33)before Bologna (0-0, Matchday 35)our approach would have been different, added the Portuguese technician, in reference to the two previous Serie A meetings disputed by the Louve with a revamped formation. Knowing that Juve were taking points and that our best chance was to bet everything on the Europa League, we decided to do it. »

Priority to the Europa League final

However, today, the Turin club (7th) finds itself a point behind AS Roma, whose priority has clearly become the C3 final, scheduled for May 31 against Sevilla FC. “I’m sorry for everyone, even for Max Allegri (the Turin coach), for professional colleagues who face this situation, Mourinho concluded. I think it compromised the consistency of the Championship. »

See also  Second division: rockets, riots and a very late derby victory in Braunschweig

You may also like

four people arrested for hanging a mannequin bearing...

The overall scale of the project is larger...

Women’s Under-17 Championship: Watch England face Spain in...

Sometimes it had to come, but it could...

Vinicius Jr: Micah Richards says Javier Tebas comments...

NBA: Nuggets after “sweep” over Lakers in finals

“I have to think”. LeBron James confirms withdrawal...

INESSA KRAVETS, THE LUNGIST WHO WON ESPECIALLY IN...

HOCKEY ONLINE: The last chance for the Danes,...

The FIGC: “Juve penalized by 10 points in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy