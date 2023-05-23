Juventus penalized, “a joke” for José Mourinho (AS Roma)

“It’s a joke for me to learn that two games from the end, he reacted on DAZN. If they had told us that before Monza (1-1, Matchday 33)before Bologna (0-0, Matchday 35)our approach would have been different, added the Portuguese technician, in reference to the two previous Serie A meetings disputed by the Louve with a revamped formation. Knowing that Juve were taking points and that our best chance was to bet everything on the Europa League, we decided to do it. »
Priority to the Europa League final
However, today, the Turin club (7th) finds itself a point behind AS Roma, whose priority has clearly become the C3 final, scheduled for May 31 against Sevilla FC. “I’m sorry for everyone, even for Max Allegri (the Turin coach), for professional colleagues who face this situation, Mourinho concluded. I think it compromised the consistency of the Championship. »