The bianconeri prepare the appeal: among the points of the defense the lack of clarity on how the sporting result was altered and the passage from article 31 (administrative offences) to 4 (loyalty)

Illogicality, lack of motivation and unfoundedness: this is where the Juventus defense will start from. The press release with which the Juventus club commented on the reasons for the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal on Monday evening, announcing the appeal to the Coni guarantee college, already outlines the guidelines of the Lady’s lawyers and the managers involved, Maurizio Bellacosa, Davide Sangiorgio and Nicola Apa.

