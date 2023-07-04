Juventus, Pogba is already training at Continassa

Paul Pogba he returned to Turin and immediately started working for the new season. The Frenchman arrived in his car at the entrance gate of the Juventus sports center around 4pm It continued where he immediately carried out a personalized work program with the technical staff of Massimiliano Allegri. After training during the holidays spent in Miami, another good sign from Pogba, who wants to leave behind the many difficulties and injuries of last season, the one that saw him return to Juventus after the years at Manchester United. In fact, the 2023/2024 season began today for Juve, with the return of Pogba and De Sciglio’s arrival at Continassa in the morning. In the coming days, other players who had problems with injuries last season – from Kaio Jorge to Fagioli – will arrive at the sports centre: the meeting for the whole team is instead scheduled for July 10th.

Pogba, the numbers of a nightmare season

Last season, that of the return to Turin after the years allo Unitedwas disappointing for Pogba, never really available to Allegri. The Frenchman only played 161 minutes, between A league, Italian Cup ed Europa League. Ten appearances with one assist and zero goals. The injury in the American pre-season, the choice to try conservative therapy, then the knee surgery that didn’t however prevent the farewell to the dream of playing the World Cup in Qatar with the French national team. Then the new injuries and the difficulties encountered from the start to the end of a season that never saw him as a protagonist. Now Pogba is back. Already in Turin, ahead of the others, where he started working for a season that he himself wants to be very different from the previous one.