Paul Pogba he did not play in the Coppa Italia either. Allegri’s words in the pre-match press conference with Lazio taste like surrender. Ever since the Frenchman signed to return to Juventus, Juventus has been the victim of his choices. Not having surgery cost the Juventus club dearly which, in fact, was never able to count on the Octopus. Paul’s physical problems add up to the difficult situation facing society off the pitch. Yesterday it was announced that there will be no capital increases until 2025. This means that you will have to finance yourself.

With these premises, does it really make sense to continue betting on Pogba?

Pogba away from Juventus: 70%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunched the news according to which the Juventus would be thinking of finding an agreement to terminate the contract Pogba. Behind this decision there would be not only the Frenchman’s physical problems, but also the fact that he does not take into due consideration the suggestions of the company regarding treatments. The Pogba’s handling of his injury has caused irritation and caused quite a few problems. For this reason, also in consideration of his heavy salary, he is thinking of ending the relationship. A lot will depend on how the season ends, but there are prospects for a farewell.

Szczesny away from Juventus: 70%

The contract of Szczesny will end in 2024 and the Juventus he has been thinking about his succession for some time. However, the situation that struck her could accelerate her farewell. This season the Pole hasn’t been impeccable and age and salary make themselves felt. For this reason, plans are being made to sell the Pole next summer to invest in a younger and less expensive goalkeeper. Szczesny’s future could be in the Premier League again where he continues to be valued.

Holm under Juventus: 60%

The Juventus insists on Holm dello Spezia. The Swede for costs, age and potential is the player you like the most. The bianconeri had already established relations with the Ligurian club for the player during the January sessionbut, in the end, nothing came of it. It is not excluded that an attempt will be made in June, when buying a right-back will be a priority. The cost of the card has risen to 20 million, a figure that is anything but low, but the boy’s potential is there for all to see.

Deputy at Juventus: 50%

William Vicar could overtake Carnesecchi as Juventus’ future goalkeeper. Right now, the Empoli goalkeeper is the best Italian full back, even more than Donnarumma who continues to ring in great saves with sensational topics. Empoli starts from a valuation of around 25 million for him and there is a lot of competition. However, the Juventus leaders are convinced of the boy’s potential and have put him at the top of their wish list.

Soucek to Juventus: 10%

The Juventus next year he will necessarily have to buy a box-to-box midfielder. The last name associated with the Bianconeri is that of Tomas Soucek. The Czech midfielder’s contract expires in 2024 and West Ham’s dangerous position in the standings also suggests that he could be sold in the summer. The cost of the card is close to 50 million, currently too many for the Bianconeri, also in relation to the situation that the club is experiencing. However, many things could change in the summer. For this Soucek remains in the crosshairs.

