Pogba he returned to group training at Continassa . The French participated in a test against the Juve Next Gen about half an hour and the responses received in the field were positive. The player’s hope remains to return to the squad as soon as possible but caution remains a must since too many times it has been talked about and there have been stops. Pogba had been called up against Monza without taking the field and then stopped again, in what is a truly troubled year for him. The Frenchman has yet to play this season, in what should have been “the great comeback”. The stop last summer, the cure first postponed and then the knee operation with the World jumped , have drastically changed expectations. Pogba did not take the field in an official Liverpool-Manchester United match on April 19, when he left the field after 10 minutes.

Merry, turn left?

Just against the Nantes-if Chiesa gives guarantees- we could see a left turn. A formation that could follow the one seen after the 1-1 draw of the French could be a strong signal. And also a way to worry Kombouaré’s team. That 3-4-3 seen after Blas’ goal with Kostic e Church on that left wing with the Serbian to give more balance in the non-possession phase, freeing Chiesa from excessive defensive duties as happened in the first part of the first leg match. The numbers speak for themselves, Juventus is more productive from the left thanks to Kostic with 8 assists, his specialty. The next tests will tell if Allegri will focus on this more offensive formation. That last half hour of the first leg against Nantes may have given him the right input to try to interrupt a series of negative results and continue his journey in Europe. To prevent the disappointing season from turning into a real failure.