The Juventus and the Psg could still be market players. The Paredes affair did not go as the Bianconeri expected and the Argentine will be returned to sender. However, the Bianconeri are interested in another player. Let’s talk about Soler. The Spanish midfielder, taken last summer from Valencia, has not lived up to expectations and could be put on the market in the summer. It is a player who, due to his characteristics, could guarantee a decent haul of goals in the midfield, precisely what Allegri is most interested in. As Calvo stated, the company is moving on different levels depending on how the judicial events will end. So let’s take a look at the club’s strategies.

Hemoso at Juventus: 35%

In the long list of left-footed central players for next season, a new name has appeared. It’s about beautiful marioAtletico Madrid’s Spanish central defender. The contract expiring in 2024 and the scarce use in the season (only 12 games as a starter in the Liga) mean that the player is considered transferable. The good relations with Atletico could eventually favor the negotiation. Hermoso would be a low cost reinforcement (it could start at around ten million), but certainly reliable.

Soler to Juventus: 30%

Carlos Soler could leave the Psg in summer. Arrived at the end of last summer transfer market, he failed to establish himself permanently among the owners. Only 11 games from the start in Ligue1 with 3 goals. This is why he will most likely leave in the summer. Second RMC Sport, Juventus could be interested in the player, but only with a convenient formula. Soler would be very useful for Allegri, especially in case of Rabiot’s departure. For this reason, his situation remains monitored.

Geertruida alla Juventus: 25%

The convincing performance of Luitsharel Geertruida they are convincing Juventus to give it a shot for him in the summer. It’s no secret that the Bianconeri need a right-back next season and the Dutchman is one of the most convincing among the various candidates in this season. His price tag is around 20 million and the competition is strong, but not prominent. This is why the idea is catching on.

Firmino to Juventus: 20%

The Juventus signs up for the race for Roberto Firmino. The difficulties for Vlahovic and his partners to make the game come true require a reflection for next year’s attack. The Brazilian on a free transfer could be an option. There are several big European players on the player, but at the moment the former Hoffenheim hasn’t made a decision yet. The bianconeri, therefore, keep an eye on the evolution of the player who could represent a good reinforcement.

McAllister under Juventus: 10%

The big dream for next season’s midfield remains Alexis McAllister, but at the moment it is a difficult negotiation. From England they let it be known that Juventus continues to monitor the player, on whom, however, Manchester United has rushed. What is certain is that the player’s valuation is close to 50 million and it is difficult to hypothesize that the black and whites can compete with the big names in the Premier League. However, if the company manages to place McKennie, Arthur and Zakharia the prospects could change.

