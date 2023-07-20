Juventus Pursues Kessié with Proposed Barter for Chiesa

Title: Juventus Pursues Franck Kessié Amidst Uncertain Future at Barcelona

It has become evident that Franck Kessié’s future is uncertain as FC Barcelona embarked on their pre-season tour of the United States. The Ivorian midfielder finds himself in a precarious position due to the club’s recent signings of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, leading to speculation about reduced playing time.

Juventus Turin has been closely monitoring Kessié’s situation and is eager to secure his services. Both teams are scheduled to face each other in their first friendly match of the tour on July 23 in Santa Clara, where Juventus hopes to arrange a meeting with Barcelona’s sports management team.

Reports suggest that Juventus offered a transfer deal with a purchase option worth 15 million euros. However, Barcelona declined this proposal, preferring a straightforward cash transfer. But according to the latest information from ‘Calciomercato,’ Juventus will make another attempt to sign Kessié with a compelling offer.

In an intriguing twist, Juventus may propose a player exchange, offering Federico Chiesa in return. Chiesa, a highly talented forward in Serie A, shares the same agent as Marcos Alonso, potentially facilitating negotiations between all parties involved. This move could benefit both clubs, especially considering the impact of new signings Timothy Weah, Moise Kean, and Arkadiusz Milik on Chiesa’s playing time.

Moreover, Kessié’s first-team opportunities could be further hampered by the lingering effects of a severe knee injury sustained last season. Barcelona may also have other options in mind, such as Ferran Torres and Joao Félix, both expressing their desire to join the Blaugrana this summer.

As the anticipation builds, the resolution to this transfer saga is likely to be determined during the upcoming discussions on American soil. Juventus remains committed to pursuing Kessié, while Barcelona weighs its options and assesses the potential benefits of a player swap. The next ‘summit’ between the two clubs holds the key to unlocking Kessié’s future.

