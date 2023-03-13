Adrien Rabiot also yesterday he was the driver of the Juventus. The Frenchman scored twice, reaching seven goals in the league and nine for the season. Above all, he has become the leader of this team. The problem is the contract. In the current situation of the Bianconeri, the renewal of the French player appears complex. When questioned about it, the Duke used the usual phrases of circumstance: “Contract? I dont think about it. I’m happy here at the moment”. The truth is that there doesn’t seem to be any room for a renewal. At this point we must ask ourselves: how is Rabiot replaced? Who can take the place of such a decisive player?

Rabiot away from Juventus: 95%

Rabiot to renew the contract, he is asking for 10 million and a rich signing bonus. Too much for the current Juventus who still don’t know their destiny. The French situation is paradoxical. Practically sold to United in the summer, he remained because he didn’t find an agreement with the English club. He is now an indispensable player for Allegri, but the club moved too late to offer him a renewal. At the end of the season, Rabiot could choose to return to PSG or accept the offer of a Premier team. Juventus is therefore at a crossroads: either accept Rabiot’s conditions or it will be goodbye.

Frattesi to Juventus: 45%

The Juventus it does not give up David Frattesi. The excellent performance against Roma was yet another demonstration of the boy’s qualities. Roma are strong on the player, but uncertainty about Mourinho’s future could pay. For this reason the bianconeri, thanks to their good relations with Sassuolo, are trying to fit in. Frattesi at this moment would prefer to return to the club where he grew up, but he would not close the doors to the black and white people. For this the game remains open.

Carlos Augusto to Juventus: 40%

The Juventus keep thinking about Charles Augustus for next season’s left wing. The Brazilian is by now the Bianconeri’s favorite for the role of left-footed full-back and contacts with Monza are intensifying. The player is flattered by the black and whites’ interest and wouldn’t say no to a proposal even if the team didn’t play in the cups next season. Juventus is trying to find the square of the negotiation. The value of the player is growing and the bianconeri don’t want to be caught unprepared.

Wheelman alla Juventus: 35%

The Juventus it went straight up Morten Hjulmand for the role of director. The Bianconeri have already taken an interest in the player, asking Lecce for information and receiving a valuation of 20 million euros. The Juventus club is trying to find a solution, inserting some counterparts appreciated by the Pugliesi. Hjulmand is a young player, with still important growth margins and a low salary. This is why he is the club’s favourite.

Koopmeiners to Juventus: 30%

The alternative to Frattesi leads to Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman could leave Bergamo in the summer if the Nerazzurri fail to qualify for the European cups. His valuation is approximately 40 million, but also in this case the good relations between the two clubs weigh, which could lead to a happy conclusion of the negotiation. On Koopmeiners we will also have to beat competition from clubs like Liverpool, so it won’t be a simple deal.

David Luciani