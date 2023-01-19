“Juventus does not need new capital”. John Elkann, the no. 1 of the parent company Exor, had been clear in December by responding to financial analysts. Whether it was a certainty, an imperative or a hope, we will only find out in the coming months. What is certain is that the new Juventus management, which took office yesterday, has a very difficult game to play, beyond the inquiries: to make ends meet and avoid asking shareholders for help again.