Juventus-Roma (1-0) – Scattered Considerations

In the nothingness of Turin, Juve proves superior.

Already from the premises, Juventus-Roma looks like a technically and emotionally heavy match: the 3-5-2 of Mourinho and Allegri, the two dark lords of positional defence, seem to be made with the same mold and with the sole, perverse ultra-rationalist desire to cancel every event and make every match the Portugal-Mexico of Simpson. Juve and Roma enter the Allianz match with different premises: on the one hand there is a team which, even with its structural criticalities and with a semi-apocalyptic game, seems to gain strength with every point it takes and one which, precisely because of its structural critical issues and its semi-apocalyptic game, it seems to have to put an increasingly intense effort into conquering others.

The match, at least in its initial phase, seems exactly what it should have been: Roma and Juve build in the same way, press in the same way and defend in the same way. It is no coincidence that the two most important occasions – Cristante’s at the start of the half and Kostic’s at the end – arise from set-play situations, in which the two teams manage to create, even if only locally, a numerical superiority. For the rest the duels all seem perfectly equal: on the one hand Vlahovic makes himself more dangerous with a couple of contested shots in the area, on the other Lukaku manages to create some potentially dangerous situations for Dybala and Cristante. Even on the outside, Kristensen and Kostic play a first half that seems like a boxing match, in which they take turns playing to occupy the spaces that are left while Weah and Zalewski produce only great confusion, pushing Gatti and McKennie to one side and Ndicka and Bove on the other to take more initiatives. To lift the first half from its torpor there are two enlightening plays; first Yildiz who shoots just wide after making Llorente faint with a feint the Dybala and then Dybala himself who comes close to scoring his ex’s goal with an ecstatic left winger. It’s not much but it’s an honest first half.

It was clear from the first half that Juventus’ left chain was the one from which the best opportunities could arise and the situation that leads to Rabiot’s goal is generated precisely by a triangle in that area: the Frenchman, Vlahovic and Kostic are good at combining quickly, invading the space left by Mancini and creating Juventus’ first, real, clean shot inside the box. ‘area. From that moment, the match becomes Allegri’s wet dream: Juventus just has to approach their own area, compact their 5-3-2 and leave Roma to stew in their own juice. Roma’s U-shaped circulation around the Juventus area seems to project the Giallorossi players into a multiverse in which time passes at double, triple, quintuple speed and in the blink of an eye from the 47th minute we reach the 75th minute, in which a left by Dybala – clearly the most productive of Roma – forces Szczesny to make the first (and only) save. As the minutes passed, Roma became more and more frenetic: Mourinho looked for the usual changes of the apocalypse, filling the field with offensive players – Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Azmoun for Bove, Paredes and Zalewski – who in fact only created chaos, playing the game of Juve and allowing them to have the opportunity to make it 2-0, with an error by McKennie – who had played a solid game up to that point – in front of the goal and the goal disallowed by Chiesa. The peak in short, joy can only produce Juventus-Roma 1-0.

For two years, Roma and Juventus have seemed to be looking at each other in the mirror: they have the same identity, the same form and the same principles. Every direct clash between Mourinho and Allegri seems directed by dark forces: a few months ago Roma won by creating little but risking less; this time the wheel chose Juve but in fact, it now seems clear that Juve, now specifically built to play like this, has less difficulty playing this type of match, not having to suffer the terrible technical compromises that have characterized Roma for years Mourinho. Allegri’s team now seems like an experiment by a mad scientist whose only objective is to understand how much minimum effort must be necessary for the result: 4 shots on goal, 1.07 expected goals, perfectly distributed between the 1-0 goal and the one missed by McKennie at the end. Whether this approach could be sufficient to win a championship cannot be said; what is certain is that at Juve, despite not being nice to look at and despite never seeming to be in control, they seem to be playing another sport in this sense.

On the other hand, Roma in possession is an insoluble puzzle: Bove is the only player capable of moving adequately in spaces and pressing profitably; at this specific moment, the sick dog he is essential to keep Roma balanced, but his presence forces Mourinho to systematically sacrifice one of the few creative players in the squad, Lorenzo Pellegrini, making an already unproductive team even more sterile. As in every match over the last 18 months, Roma seem to need a 12th man to build opportunities that are not closely tied to the technical accelerations of Dybala or Lukaku. Mourinho, in his third year as coach, has failed – and probably will not succeed – in making Roma a team capable of producing chances and maintaining a vaguely solid defensive phase at the same time. If this is not a problem against teams of lower caliber, naturally prone to suffer from technical disparity, against the teams that precede them in the standings – Milan, Inter, Juve, Fiorentina and Bologna – it brought Roma only one goal scored and one only point. For a team that has invested so much in its technical leadership – which for weeks has been asking for a renewal that it doesn’t deserve and which, without a growth decree, it probably won’t have – and in its squad, this figure leaves no escape.