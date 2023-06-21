Juventus, salary maneuvers and false invoices: today’s news

Before the criminal trial in which Juventus, its former president Andrea Agnelli and others on the former managers are accused, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office had requested the dismissal for a possible crime: false invoicing. In recent days the investigating judge has accepted the request. The process itself, however, continues

The alleged crime relating to theissue of invoices for non-existent operations has never become part of the ongoing criminal trial against Juventus and on this the position of Andrea Agnelli and of the former Juventus executives was archived.

The other charges

Therefore, this hypothesis is not part of the trial, which instead concerns other charges for which Juventus, the former executives themselves and the auditing firm have been indicted: false accounting, insider trading e obstacle to the exercise of public supervisory authorities.

No tax advantage

The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Officebefore the trial, he had taken note of the fact that the initially disputed invoices had not led to significant effects on the financial statements and therefore to a “concrete tax advantage”. Therefore, he had decided to set aside this point, for which the investigating magistrate has now accepted the request for dismissal.

Process in Turin, Milan or Rome?

Everything else remains an integral part of a process, which is waiting to be known the decision of the Supreme Court about the territorial jurisdiction and therefore to know if he will be able to continue a Torino or it will have to take place elsewhere (more likely Milanoseat of the exchange, which is not a Roma, in case). Always at the previous stage with respect to the beginning of the process, it also dates back to the filing request for members of the Juventu board of statutory auditorss. In fact, after having listened to them, the assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and his deputy Mario Bendoni believed that they were actually remain unaware of the club’s operations with respect to salary maneuvers and side letters, unlike the auditors who took care of Juventus’ accounts in the three-year period 2018/21. In addition, for the prosecutors, it emerged from the college “the clear distance from Juventus’ management methods“. The next stage, after the decision of the Cassation on territorial jurisdiction, will be the hearing of 26 October.

All stages of the capital gains and salaries processes

Juventus’ plea agreement on the ‘salary maneuver’ has been accepted by the National Federal Court: a fine of 718,000 euros for the club and the renouncement of presenting appeals. From the searches of 2021 to the 10-point penalty for the bianconeri. The two strands (capital gains and ‘salary maneuvers’), the investigation by the Turin and Federal prosecutors: all the stages of the ‘Prisma’ investigation into Juventus’ accounts. JUVE: ‘DISCUSSION FOR EXIT FROM SUPERLEAGUE’

NOVEMBER 26, 2021: THE CASE BREAKS UP VALUES

These are the days in which the Guardia di Finanza searches the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus in search of documents relating to the sale of players and the preparation of the financial statements for the years 2019-21.

THE “PRISMA” SURVEY

The pool of magistrates leading the so-called “Prisma” investigation is made up of the deputy prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio.

THE LEADS OF THE INVESTIGATION

There are two: the balance sheets with the capital gains, but also some private agreements, the one that will later be renamed “salary maneuver”. In particular, we are looking for the card “that shouldn’t have existed” – as emerged from the interceptions between Cesare Gabasio (head of the Juve legal office) and sporting director Cherubini – which concerns Cristiano Ronaldo, about some emoluments that the player should still have and other past salaries. The hypotheses of crime are “false corporate communications” and “issue of invoices for non-existent operations”.

