It is difficult to give a balanced judgment on the storm that has hit the Juventus club, especially before having read the reasons for the sentence, but one thing emerges with cruel clarity: that Juventus, whatever they have done, has done it guilty to keep up with a crazy escalation that is no longer bearable. How can you be competitive in European football if you have to deal with very powerful European clubs that can afford, thanks to the cascade of money from the Emirs, the best there is on the square? It is clear that if you want to compete with teams that have Neymar, Messi and Mbappè in attack, you must necessarily, at any price, secure other equally credible and competitive market “pieces”.

A mad rush that led to the crash

Shall we be honest? How much did the whole story of Ronaldo affect Juventus’ troubles? How much did it cost you to have to hit the Champions League goal at all costs? The real truth is another: that our football can no longer handle these levels. First it skids and then it crashes. Like Juventus, which among its faults, beyond the 15 penalty points, has that of being a repeat offender. It is no coincidence that half of the Italian clubs are bought by foreign funds or by powerful magnates who also invest in other sports. We are poor and we want to be rich. Poverty and nobility. As in the old Totò films, we are only interested in the appearance. And it’s not just a problem for the Agnellis who, sooner or later, will have to really come to terms with whether or not it makes sense to continue in their historic mission.

For some time now, Milanese football has no longer been led by Italian presidents. Massimo Moratti, after splendid years, had to give way. Berlusconi himself, who had entered football in the 1980s with the power of his televisions, had to leave Milan to a mysterious Chinese businessman who almost made him go bankrupt. In Rome for Lazio there is Lotito who is holding out, but the “Magic” has already been American for some time. And in fact she was able to afford the poet Mourinho and that Dybala kept on the sidelines by Juventus to please Ronaldo. We conclude with a detail that is not negligible: who sows wind reaps storm. Perhaps, in such a difficult context, the top management of Juventus could have taken on more appropriate attitudes, less like lords of the ironworks. Even the “attempted coup” of the European championship of the big clubs did not help. Being at the top of the class, especially when you are no longer one, does not help solve problems. You become obnoxious. And then, when you go down, they charge you even more.

Naples at 50

In these moonlights, there is still someone singing. It is Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli who, after beating Salernitana (2-0), close the first leg with 50 points. It had never happened in Neapolitan history. An extraordinary journey with 16 victories in 19 games which increases Napoli’s gap to +12 from Milan (who play against Lazio on Tuesday) and +13 from Inter’s match this Monday against Empoli. An extraordinary feat, that of Osimhem and partners, which should guarantee a second round without too many surprises, considering that one of the four friends at the bar, Juventus, has been pushed back to mid-table. However, all this fuss, and what will happen in the future, must absolutely not “obscure” the beauty of Naples. Who enchanted for his game and his ability to put on a show.

Milan and Inter, run-up to obstacles

At the moment the two Milanese teams are the only ones that can still hinder the race of Napoli. A remote hypothesis, however. Pioli’s team is in bad shape. And we saw it in the disastrous Super Cup final in Riyadh. Soft legs, spirits on the ground, eyes in the void. It won’t be easy to come out, even if the Devil always remains second in the standings. How the Democratic Party is on the psychoanalyst’s bed. Luckily he doesn’t have to do the primaries. Inter are doing better: Lautaro is regenerated, everything seems to be running like in the old days, even if the probable loss of Skriniar will be felt. One reservation remains: the nerazzurri are not continuous. Lions in the decisive clashes, sheep in the routine. Another step is needed to chase Napoli.