Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, has been repeating for weeks that “the team on the field is second in the standings and that the penalty is a fact that does not concern the team”. Neither more nor less than what, for years, before they were kindly resigned, the top Juventus managers themselves reiterated whenever it was pointed out to them that two championships had been revoked for a sporting offense: “on the field there are 38 and not 36”.

A kind of virus, a delirium of omnipotence, who attacks a bit all those who pass through Juventus. As if the “facts” that the ordinary and sports judiciary charges against society, condemning it for failure to comply with rules and laws, have no value.

Messages that a powerful social amplifier like football makes ordinary. Messages that most of the opinion leaders and the media, often hypocritical moralists for more popular circumstances and events (tax evasion, running a red light, looking for recommendations, skipping the queue at the counters, not wearing the seat belt in the car) do not one dreams of stigmatize or, at least, point out how diseducative.

In the book The social animal of 2012, the columnist of the New York Times, David Brooks, investigates the relationship between the unconscious and rationality, evaluating how the culture of the community in which we grew up influences our life’s decisions. To illustrate the concept, Brooks tells of a survey carried out on some diplomats. The survey concerned the payment of parking tickets in New York. Since they were diplomats, they all started from a situation of economic well-being.

Almost everyone had been fined over the years for illegally parking their cars. The poll results were amazing. Some had paid the fines, some had not; those who had not paid the fines came from countries where corruption, collusion and, in general, non-compliance with the law are endemic: Egypt, Pakistan, Nigeria and so on.

In contrast, diplomats from Sweden, Denmark, Japan, Israel, Norway and Canada had no outstanding fines. Therefore, the survey showed that, even if thousands of kilometers away from their home countries, the people interviewed were still influenced by behavior rules of their culture of origin.

If it is true that the survey mentioned by Brooks concerns the influence of national culture and not of the family of origin, it is equally true that one and the other are often interrelated and both have a strong influence on the evolution of people. Although it was only a survey (and not a series of experiments repeated over time), what conclusions can be drawn? That the family and social environment and the national culture in which one spends the most formative years of one’s life shapes people in an almost definitive way.

Therefore, compliance with the rules and those who condemn its non-observance must be taught and cultivated. Allegri and the old Juventus management (let’s hope that the virus does not attack the new management as well) are bad examples and bad teachers of civics.

Tell Allegri, otherwise we’re all running, that if there are social rules to be respected (the laws are first of all, not company regulations), such as paying taxes or wearing a seat belt, you follow them even if the rest of people don’t and even if no one is watching you. For the Scudetto party, I will go around the city on a scooter with a helmet on regardless of “what the pitch says”.

So not everyone does.