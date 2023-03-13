Home Sports Juventus second in the standings? Allegri’s omnipotence is not an example of civilization, I’ll tell you why
Sports

Juventus second in the standings? Allegri’s omnipotence is not an example of civilization, I’ll tell you why

by admin
Juventus second in the standings? Allegri’s omnipotence is not an example of civilization, I’ll tell you why

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, has been repeating for weeks that “the team on the field is second in the standings and that the penalty is a fact that does not concern the team”. Neither more nor less than what, for years, before they were kindly resigned, the top Juventus managers themselves reiterated whenever it was pointed out to them that two championships had been revoked for a sporting offense: “on the field there are 38 and not 36”.

A kind of virus, a delirium of omnipotence, who attacks a bit all those who pass through Juventus. As if the “facts” that the ordinary and sports judiciary charges against society, condemning it for failure to comply with rules and laws, have no value.
Messages that a powerful social amplifier like football makes ordinary. Messages that most of the opinion leaders and the media, often hypocritical moralists for more popular circumstances and events (tax evasion, running a red light, looking for recommendations, skipping the queue at the counters, not wearing the seat belt in the car) do not one dreams of stigmatize or, at least, point out how diseducative.

In the book The social animal of 2012, the columnist of the New York Times, David Brooks, investigates the relationship between the unconscious and rationality, evaluating how the culture of the community in which we grew up influences our life’s decisions. To illustrate the concept, Brooks tells of a survey carried out on some diplomats. The survey concerned the payment of parking tickets in New York. Since they were diplomats, they all started from a situation of economic well-being.

See also  Xinjiang Team: The Basketball Association seriously hurt the feelings of fans of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and undermined the development of Xinjiang sports_Punishment_Recognition_1

Almost everyone had been fined over the years for illegally parking their cars. The poll results were amazing. Some had paid the fines, some had not; those who had not paid the fines came from countries where corruption, collusion and, in general, non-compliance with the law are endemic: Egypt, Pakistan, Nigeria and so on.

In contrast, diplomats from Sweden, Denmark, Japan, Israel, Norway and Canada had no outstanding fines. Therefore, the survey showed that, even if thousands of kilometers away from their home countries, the people interviewed were still influenced by behavior rules of their culture of origin.

If it is true that the survey mentioned by Brooks concerns the influence of national culture and not of the family of origin, it is equally true that one and the other are often interrelated and both have a strong influence on the evolution of people. Although it was only a survey (and not a series of experiments repeated over time), what conclusions can be drawn? That the family and social environment and the national culture in which one spends the most formative years of one’s life shapes people in an almost definitive way.

Therefore, compliance with the rules and those who condemn its non-observance must be taught and cultivated. Allegri and the old Juventus management (let’s hope that the virus does not attack the new management as well) are bad examples and bad teachers of civics.

Tell Allegri, otherwise we’re all running, that if there are social rules to be respected (the laws are first of all, not company regulations), such as paying taxes or wearing a seat belt, you follow them even if the rest of people don’t and even if no one is watching you. For the Scudetto party, I will go around the city on a scooter with a helmet on regardless of “what the pitch says”.

See also  Foggia-Brescia, the process for 13 Rondinelle fans concluded

So not everyone does.

You may also like

Pogba: he risks another month’s suspension. Juve annoyed

Absurd! Bilbao coach questions the value of the...

Alpine skiing: Black races to the first downhill...

Handball, another home defeat for KeyJey Ragusa

ULTRABERICUS | Sportdimontagna.com

“In his late triumph, Benzema unfortunately did not...

Gary Lineker has been reinstated by the BBC

Tvrdík rejected Šmicr’s criticism. Hats off to Sparta,...

Spal-Cittadella: rediscovering its origins

Bundesliga: Rapid solves ticket for master group

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy