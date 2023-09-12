Home » Juventus shock, Pogba tests positive for testosterone
Juventus shock, Pogba tests positive for testosterone

Paul Pogba positive for testosterone. The thirty-year-old French midfielder of Juventus, according to what beraking latest news understands from sports circles, would be tested positive for testosterone in an anti-doping test on the first day of the championship on 20 August, on the occasion of Udinese-Juventus. In the match won 3-0 by Allegri’s team, Pogba remained on the bench. The Frenchman was used on the second day of the championship, in the Juventus-Bologna match (1-1), when he entered the field in the 21st minute of the second half. In Empoli-Juventus, valid for the third day of the championship, the transalpine started from the bench and entered the field in the 16th minute of the second half, ending the match with a slight muscle problem.

Pogba faces a maximum penalty of four years of disqualification although it is too early to make any assumptions. In the meantime, there will have to be counter-analyses to confirm the positivity and understand what the defensive line of the French player from Juve, world champion in 2018, could be. The latest case of a doping controversy in Serie A is that of the Argentinian from Atalanta, Jose Luis Palomino, positive for nandrolone in 2022, but then acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal

Just in the last few hours the Frenchman had given an interview to Al Jazeera where he confessed that he had been tempted to stop playing. The 30-year-old French midfielder is coming off an extremely negative season, conditioned by the meniscus operation and a very long stoppage also due to muscular problems. There was no shortage of opinions from those who defined Pogba as a finished player. “I want to make them take back their words, I want to show them that I am not weak. They can speak badly of me, but I will never give up,” the Frenchman told Al Jazeera.

The transalpine also spoke about the extortion case from a year ago, which led to the denunciation of his brother Mathias and three other men on charges of attempted extortion and criminal association. A case that will be discussed next September 15th at the Paris court: “Money changes people, it can destroy a family and create a war. Sometimes I thought: ‘I don’t want money anymore, I don’t want to play football anymore. I want to be with normal people, so they will love me for who I am, not for the fame or the money.’ Sometimes it’s hard,” Pogba revealed

