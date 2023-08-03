Juventus, shot on loan from Real Madrid. Napoli aims for an Arsenal player

Very hot days for the transfer market in Italy and beyond. In these hot days of early August, even the temperatures of the negotiations are turning red. The Italian market will take care of moving it Juventus which, in addition to working on the deal Luke (which could be part of Vlahovic in a sensational exchange with the Chelseaed), also evaluates possible reinforcements in midfield.

⚪⚫ Idea Juventus, Dani Ceballos dal Real Madrid

From Spain comes a surprise name for the bianconeri, that of Daniel Ceballosfootballer of Real Madrid. After the recent midfield signings of the Madrileños, the space for Ceballos in blancos has definitely shrunk. This means Real Madrid could sell him, even on loanin order not to leave him on the edge of the team without space.

Juventus is aiming for a possible loan with the right to buy. We remember that ceballos he renewed his own a few weeks ago contract until 2027 with Real Madrid.

🔵 Naples, Kiwior from Arsenal comes out for defense

Even the Napoli has entered the decisive phase of its own transfer market. The priority in the Azzurri house remains the purchase of a central defender. The various Kilman, Distinguish e Mavropranos – recently combined with the Neapolitans – could suddenly be overtaken by the new name circulating in these hours: that of Jacob Kiwiorcentral dell’Arsenal with a past in Serie A at Spezia. Napoli liked the Polish defender before the move to the Premier League and now there could suddenly be a flashback.

⚫🔵 Scamacca at Inter, a deal getting closer and closer

Also l’Inter he’s getting serious about finding a hit in attack. Surprisingly, the nerazzurri have moved in a very concrete way to Gianluca Scamacca. L’ex Sassuolocurrently at West Ham, considers his adventure in England concluded and wants to return to Italy. There Roma was strongly interested, but in the last few hours it seems that Marotta has overtaken the Giallorossi.

Scam has in fact found an agreement of contract with the nerazzurri on the basis of 3.2 million euros per season until 2028. Now, however, Inter must also find an understanding with the West Ham after the first offer of around 22 million euros was rejected. The Hammers would like eight more, but the feeling is that the English club’s request could decrease.

