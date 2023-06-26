Juventus, soap opera over: Rabiot towards permanence

Adrien Rabiot is ready to stay at Juventus. According to Sports Courierthe French would have agreed to sign the annual renewal at 7 million a year. The strong pressure from Allegri and his teammates who did everything to convince him weighed on the scales. The renewal of Rabiot takes Milinkovic-Savic away from Turin, but the incoming Juventus market does not stop.

Rabiot at Juventus: 90%

Adrien Rabiot seemed close to farewell to Juventus after the offer delivered to the player by Manchester United. Instead, it really seems that the player has convinced himself to accept the black and white court. Il Sports Courier it is certain that the white smoke will arrive on Wednesday which will tie the Frenchman to Juventus for another year. Then it will be up to the club to find a new agreement to try to extend the contract again, but the Duke will still be black and white for another year. Until it’s official there is always a minimum of risk, but the prices of a new marriage are on the rise.

Zaniolo to Juventus: 30%

Nicolo Zaniolo remains in the crosshairs of Juventus. The Galatasaray striker, according to Gazzetta dello Sportremains the hot name for the upcoming season. With Chiesa increasingly courted by the Premier League, the Bianconeri are waiting for the right offer to then attack the former Roma. The player would have already reached an agreement with the black and whites and would be waiting.

Beautiful alla Juventus: 15%

beautiful mario represents a market opportunity. The Spaniard’s contract is about to expire and Atletico Madrid have decided to put him on the market. It can go for around fifteen million. For the rosy, his arrival is linked to the possible sale of Bremer in the Premier League, but he could also land in Turin in the event of an early farewell of Alex Sandro, always courted by Saudi Arabia.

Ekitike at Juventus: 15%

According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, Hugo Ekitike could become a concrete Juventus goal in the event of the sale of Vlahovic. The Frenchman is on the sidelines in PSG and could move on loan with a conditional redemption obligation. At the moment, the lead that leads to the 2002 class is just an idea, but it could catch on.

Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus: 10%

If Rabiot really renews his contract with Juventus, the track Milinkovic-Savic will be abandoned. To date, the two clubs have not yet found an agreement even if the possibility of inserting Rovella and Pellegrini to lower Lotito’s requests remains valid. However, the Serbian’s arrival at Juventus has always been linked to the farewell of the Frenchmantherefore the quotations of this negotiation are in sharp decline.

