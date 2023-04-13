The long-awaited first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals has arrived for Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri, who faces the formidable Sporting Lisbona coached by Ruben Amorim. The bianconeri are returning from the defeat in Rome against Lazio and a success in Europe would be the best reaction. Let’s see what choices Allegri will make, based on unavailability and recoveries announced at the press conference. Alex Sandro and Vlahovic are available, while De Sciglio won’t be there. Pogba returns to the squad. Allegri is torn over which formation to use at least at the beginning of the match: yesterday he also tried the trident, but the 3-5-1-1 option seems to be the favorite at the moment.

Szczesny between the posts, a return to the trio

SZCZESNY: It’s his turn between the posts, as indeed happened in the previous four Europa League knockout matches. Against Sporting Szczesny he will reach 80 European appearances (tonight’s is the 42nd cup match in black and white jersey)

DANILO: After the rest Allegri granted him at the Olimpico against Lazio (he then took over from Cuadrado in the 70th minute of the match in Rome), Danilo is ready to take back his right arm in the black and white three-man defense and the captain’s armband.

BREMER: One of the best against Lazio, solid defensively and present in the opposing area. From his header, saved by Provedel, the goal of Rabiot’s momentary equal was born.

ALEX SANDRO: As explained by Allegri, it is available. And he is favorite over Gatti to complete the trio. If it were the former Frosinone to win, Danilo would move to the center-left of the defense.