Home Sports Juventus-Sporting, Allegri’s probable formation
Sports

Juventus-Sporting, Allegri’s probable formation

by admin
Juventus-Sporting, Allegri’s probable formation

The editorial staff Thursday 13 April 2023, 09:32

The long-awaited first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals has arrived for Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri, who faces the formidable Sporting Lisbona coached by Ruben Amorim. The bianconeri are returning from the defeat in Rome against Lazio and a success in Europe would be the best reaction. Let’s see what choices Allegri will make, based on unavailability and recoveries announced at the press conference. Alex Sandro and Vlahovic are available, while De Sciglio won’t be there. Pogba returns to the squad. Allegri is torn over which formation to use at least at the beginning of the match: yesterday he also tried the trident, but the 3-5-1-1 option seems to be the favorite at the moment.

Szczesny between the posts, a return to the trio

SZCZESNY: It’s his turn between the posts, as indeed happened in the previous four Europa League knockout matches. Against Sporting Szczesny he will reach 80 European appearances (tonight’s is the 42nd cup match in black and white jersey)

DANILO: After the rest Allegri granted him at the Olimpico against Lazio (he then took over from Cuadrado in the 70th minute of the match in Rome), Danilo is ready to take back his right arm in the black and white three-man defense and the captain’s armband.

BREMER: One of the best against Lazio, solid defensively and present in the opposing area. From his header, saved by Provedel, the goal of Rabiot’s momentary equal was born.

ALEX SANDRO: As explained by Allegri, it is available. And he is favorite over Gatti to complete the trio. If it were the former Frosinone to win, Danilo would move to the center-left of the defense.

See also  Leo Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, third Jorginho. Ronaldo sixth, but it is controversial: "Lies about me, I don't 'win against'"

You may also like

Stuttgart in the cup final? Relegation could be...

Contraindications of running, the 5 reasons why you...

Tuchel effect fizzled out: Bayern bosses under pressure

Zach LaVine gave us life and hope

Hardly any hope left in the Champions League

Naples, muscle distraction for Simeone: skip double challenge...

FC Bayern: Mané vs. Sané – which players...

Real Madrid defeats Chelsea in Champions League

NBA, Los Angeles Lakers: victory against Minnesota and...

Hockey: New York Islanders take last place in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy