The coach of Serbia in Turin for the derby: “I spoke to Dusan, there is no question. And give Kostic time”
“More than a derby, tomorrow’s will be a derbic … There are five players from my national team: Vlahovic and Kostic in Juventus, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic and Radonjic in Turin. And I will also be in the stands”, says Dragan Stojkovic , the coach of Serbia, in the nineties also protagonist in Serie A with Verona.
