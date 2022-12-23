The 14,000 pages of the Turin prosecutors convinced Chiné: “Serious and precise indications in the Prisma investigation”
Other than our accusations. The papers sent by the magistrates of Turin transformed the first sporting trials on capital gains into the periphery of history. Which has a new center. This is written by the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to the Court of Appeal to motivate his request for revocation of the sentence which had led to the acquittal of the deferred clubs and managers.
