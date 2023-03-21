Juventus took advantage of Inter’s usual seasonal problems.

The path leading up to the match could already give an idea of ​​what was to be seen in the 90 minutes. With both sides at least 20 points off the top of the table, and still reeling from the European draws in which they have both invested a good deal of their remaining emotional energy for the season, the kick-off of this early spring Derby d’Italia was less heard, less celebrated than usualless dense in salient themes.

More, the 90 minutes repeated all the dynamics that characterized the unsatisfactory season of the two teams. An extremely flat 90 minutes in which Juventus demonstrated that defensive solidity rediscovered, albeit at times, after the beating of Naples at the beginning of January, and where Inter Inzaghiana – which is the one of the good European progress but also that of the 9 domestic defeats – it is shown dull, apathetic, without ideas, full of increasingly evident structural problems.

The key to the game and the season

These problems for Inter were the most evident aspect of the 90′ ​​at San Siro. Problems that have accompanied Inter throughout the season and to which Inzaghi has not yet been able to provide correctives or alternative solutions, after the excellent work – both in terms of game proposal and results – carried out last year. In the first months small with the big oneswith the new year small with small: there are no constants in Inter’s season, just as the attention and mentality shown by the key men who form the backbone of the team (Skriniar, Bastoni, Brozovic, Barella, Lautaro) and by the same coach, Simone Inzaghi, too often hesitant and insecure.

In addition to the stammering and insecurities of the individuals, there are some increasingly evident structural shortcomings in Inter. The squad is dramatically devoid of alternatives to the 3-5-2 and to an interpretation of it that isn’t stale, stingy with dribbling, imagination and speed. In short, everything that would be needed in modern football. The drop in performance over the last month and a half is due to many factors, but the impression is that the game proposal is proving to be increasingly predictable and sterile: the ball lap, in itself unable to activate the strikers in front of goal and in forward areas of the pitch, it is purposely built to free up the arms and fifths of the midfield on the opposing trocar, all players who, however, with the exception of Bastoni, are not self-sufficient or equipped with the technical skills necessary to create advantages in the offensive third of the pitch. Added to this is that this increasingly slow and predictable possession not only messes up the opposition defences, but also the Nerazzurri structure itself – which not surprisingly finds itself facing dangerous defensive transitions every time the men in the opposing half lose the ball.

This was one of the leitmotifs of yesterday’s match against Juventus. Let’s take an action in the 49th minute for example. Inter’s free ball lap Unripe on the left three-quarters. The Nerazzurri arm seems to be unaware that the whole of Inter’s midfield has collapsed on his side to feed the ball to the ground, so he lowers his head and sends in a lazy cross that none of his teammates can reach. And in fact the cross is easily removed by Locatelli.

The moment the cross goes off, the area is occupied by zero Inter players.

The rebound falls between Fagioli’s feet, who just needs an easy pass from the other side of the field to trigger Rabiot’s lead who reverses the action with a few strides. This was possible due to the distortion of the positional structure of Inter in the possession phase, which however did not correspond to an adequate distortion of the structure of Juventus: Barella approached Acerbi to play the ball instead of keeping the preventive marking on Rabiot; Brozovic, misreading, shortens forward to intercept the pass between Fagioli and Rabiot which, however, he cannot reach also due to Soulé’s block; Acerbi and Dumfries are out of position. The result is that with only De Vrij and Darmian left to control Vlahovic, all of Inter are forced to run backwards to absorb the transition. Of course, the problem for Inter does not arise from the even ambitious desire to manipulate the opposing structure with possession, but from wrong choices (in this case by Acerbi) that expose a team that tends to overbalance to risks.

Overall, Inter’s performance was among the most apathetic of the season. Structural defects were discovered by technical errors in which Brozovic and Calhanoglu also fell – the novelty of the evening was the return of Brozovic as director with the consequent move of the Turkish player to more advanced areas of the pitch, but the two have never been on the same wavelength. As if that weren’t enough, Inter are in a moment of the season of bad form of all fifths of midfieldincreasingly unable to create superiority on the wings through dribbling – a tactical tool that has now disappeared since Perisic’s departure. Gosens he was injured when he was regaining his condition, Dumfries is in free fall, Dimarco worsened the performance of the first part of the season, the excellent Darmian it was recycled in the defensive triptych. Against Juve, Inter spent 90′ practicing a stale ball round that passed from one band to another, with the points imprecise and isolated and with Dumfries and Dimarco evanescent. The 69.4% of ball possession has practically never produced dangerous situations, with the exception of two dangerous shots by Barella, who came back to life after the opaque tests against Porto.

Inter’s pass map demonstrates the poor ability to trigger strikers despite the full-bodied perimeter ball movement. (Twitter / @mclachbot)

Juventus strengths and weaknesses: Fagioli emerges

The lack of imagination of Inter’s ball possession made the game of Juventus, which easily succeeded in its intent deny receptions between the lines in the central front, defending with two very low and tight lines. As for Inter, the match at San Siro was also a small bignami of the season for Juve. A summary essay of all the good and bad shown by the team so far.

If we have already mentioned the prudent and shrewd defensive phase – and by the way, it deserves further mention Federico Gattiat the second consecutive top-level test after the away match in Freiburg – perhaps there is not enough talk about the growth that have had different individuals present in the Juventus midfield. One cannot fail to mention the performance of Nicolò Fagioli, a 2001 class with a sure future but already with a solid present that probably would have deserved a call up to the senior national team. Fagioli is the symbol of the goodness of the under 23 project – Juventus is the only Italian club to have embraced him, mainly due to superior economic possibilities – which after the crisis at the beginning of the season has fleshed out the squad of the first team with promising talents such as Miretti , Barrenechea, Iling Jr, Soulé.

Nicolò Fagioli vs. Inter: 94% accurate passes (17/18)

33 touches

Dispossessed once

7 recoveries

100% tackles won (1/1)

50% ground duels won (4/8)

Fouled three times Starboy stuff at the Meazza ✨ pic.twitter.com/XLk4eRs9Hg — Jurre van Wanrooij (@WanrooijJurre) March 19, 2023

Fagioli cut the messy Nerazzurri midfield in two with perfect verticalizations towards Soulé (yesterday evanescent), Vlahovic and Kostic, playing in a simple but effective way all the balls that passed in his right midfield position. In the Juventus midfield, Locatelli e Rabiot, probably the MVP to date of the Juve season.

Of course, the Juventus midfield does not shine with a particular ability to impose technical and territorial control over the match, but the stable presence of the duo Locatelli-Fagioli guarantees not indifferent flashes of quality in the moments in which there is a need to trigger the rapid transitions with which Allegri’s team likes to attack. Yesterday, in the absence of Di Maria on the frontline, the reference for verticalizations were Kostic’s advances on the left, especially in the first half when the Serbian held a rather high average position. The only flash of the evening was born from a situation of this type: Kostic’s own goalto which Dumfries inexplicably leaves ten meters of freedom on the weak side.

For the rest of the game, Juventus calmed down on their preferred match plan: low positional defense – the way it controls spaces is now much improved after the fall disasters – and long transitions mostly entrusted to the powerful conductors of Rabiot. In many of these transitions, in the second half, to tell the truth, Juventus could have even closed the game, taking advantage of the blunders of a Nerazzurri defense constantly in trouble. Somehow, however, the result always remained at 0-1.

Unfortunately, the controversial episode of the two hands touches (first by Rabiot and then by Vlahovic) in the action of Juventus’ goal, not sanctioned, weighs on the match by referee Chiffi and then not seen (or not considered worthy of one on field review) in three minutes of Var analysis. In the end Juventus brought home 3 heavy points which now make fourth place only 7 points away. In a Champions League race that looks more like a race to the bottom, Juventus is rapidly approaching with newfound enthusiasm, while Inter, now in their ninth defeat of the season, seem increasingly consumed by doubts and uncertainties.

The decadent trend of Inter that began in the second half of last season has now lifted many doubts about Inzaghi’s future and increases the feeling that the rose would need a major makeover. The still open Champions League front risks being a carpet under which to hide the dust that this 0-1 has only increased. Juventus, for its part, confirms its strange ability to be effective and at the same time lackluster. Waiting to find out their future off the field and to recover some long-term injuries, Juventus’ year is timidly recovering, even though it is still far from the expectations of the beginning of the season. In conclusion Inter-Juventus was this: the showcase on the differently complicated seasons of both teams.