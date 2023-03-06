Mancini’s goal unblocked a stagnant match.

In the 41st minute of the first half Roma and Juventus are playing something that only vaguely resembles football matches. Ten movement men on each side, two goalkeepers, and the ball traveling through bodies dripping with sweat. Unlike the sport we are used to, however, neither team wants to control the ball, as soon as one comes into possession it ends up throwing it into a lateral foul or returning it to the opponent. Disconsolate, Massimo Ambrosini comments on a vague and inaccurate cross from Kostic in the commentary: «He seems to be the player most able to manage to overtake the man and create something. At least he threw 3 or 4 balls into the area … ». The mirror of a permanent immobilism in which not even the sought-after plays of Dybala and Di Maria shake the heavy stagnation layer which weighs on the Olimpico.

For José Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri it is nothing new. We often hear them try to warn us about the dark and irrational force behind football, catechize on the futility of schemes compared to interpreters. In their view, the control of logic is of little use if it is not associated with artistic sensibility of the players who take the field, and it is from this assumption that we must start to talk about the existential boredom that Roma-Juventus caused in many psychologically unaccustomed spectators. If the coach has no power over the inspiration of the offensive players – cloaked in this perspective with a talent that at the same time becomes a gift and a curse – in fact, it is only through a rigid and exhausting defensive phase that the game can be controlled tactically.

«When you are aware of your limits, you play to hide them and bring home the result» said Mourinho at the end of the match. Football as an act of cunning, therefore, which is based on the ability to annoy the opponent, to contain one’s mistakes.

Mourinho’s move

Roma arrived at the match after the gray performance in Cremona, where they had given the Lombards their first victory of the season. Deployed with the usual 3-4-1-2 and a medium-low defensive block, the starting line-up included few innovations. Apart from the attack, where despite the Abraham-Belotti ballot, Mourinho has decided to give up both, placing Wijnaldum – in the second as owner – paired with Dybala.

A decision simply page. It was enough to watch the first few minutes to understand that we were dealing with the practical application of the pessimistic view of football we were talking about earlier. Despite their technical quality, Dybala’s ethereal left-handed finish and Wijnaldum’s geometric sense for the game, The strikers of Rome have taken on hyper-defensive tasks. Their role was clear, that is, they had to dirty the passing lines for Juventus’ first game builders, i.e. the two little arms of the three-man defense – Danilo and Alex Sandro.

Even before attacking, Roma’s three strikers build density in the center to prevent Juve from verticalizing.

In this man-oriented system, Pellegrini – on paper the attacking midfielder for Roma – had Locatelli as a reference, while Bremer was left free to set. An idea that worked – Bremer is the Juve man with the least quality in setting up. Without the ball, the Roma captain shone in the readings and, second Sofascore, attempted two dribbles and kicked once towards goal, but won five tackles on the ground. On the other hand, Bremer touched the ball 74 times, but his linear play didn’t help Juve find a solution to those clogged spaces. Bremer closed out the game with a missed long throw.

Juventus, still lined up by Allegri with the 3-5-1-1 in which Di Maria acted as attacking midfielder behind Vlahovic, revels in low pace and in the first half gave the feeling of being able to better manipulate the flow of the match . If in the center he could not penetrate, given the further doublings of Matic and Cristante and Roma’s defensive arms, it was on the outsides that the only duels could be played individual. Kostic above all undermined Zalewski’s certainties, adapted to the right and always in great difficulty in marking.

In addition to a couple of dribbling cues, though, Kostic he could do little: according to Sofascore data, the Serbian managed 5 dribbles out of 6 attempted, but none of the 5 crosses made found Vlahovic or Di Maria. Juventus struggled to occupy the area in the first half and it is no coincidence that the only time a midfielder accompanied the action with a deep cut at the far post resulted in the Rabiot. It was the 43rd minute and we were faced with the first real chance of the match, after a few sporadic restarts from Roma and a shot from outside Dybala saved by Szczesny.

Once again Zalewski gets caught behind, but Rabiot’s insertion times are difficult to mark. Great reflex from Rui Patricio, who deflects on the post.

Juve made Juve

Also in the second half the script of the match slipped as expected. Juventus kept the ball management – it closed with 563 passes against Roma’s 389 – but as Allegri “wants” his offensive production proved to be impromptu. After Mancini’s goal, which we’ll talk about shortly, Juve hit two more posts: a header from Mancini himself and a free-kick from the left by Cuadrado. It is paradoxical: the team indoctrinated into an episodic football viewingin which the shares are not fed by a direct current but an expression of individual plays, which loses because it is unable to channel the river of opportunities in its favor.

Roma did nothing elaborate to win the match. She settled for a reactive plan, and it was enough for her to raise the pressure once to create the conditions for Mancini’s shot. In the 52nd minute Juve beat a goal kick. Szczesny supports Bremer on the center-right – moved there by Bonucci’s entry for Alex Sandro, with Danilo slipping to the left. Bremer is attacked by Wijnaldum and seeing no free passing lines he decides to send back long.

A timid pressing from Roma was enough to send Bremer into a panic, who throws (badly) long.

In Roma-Juventus there is always a predominance of defenders over attackers, however, and the ball lands in the area of ​​Ibanez, who controls it and passes it to Cristante. After leaning on Spinazzola, the Roma midfielder has the space to serve Mancini on the right.

Juve collapsed on the ball side, leaving the right half space free for Mancini to enter.

Of course it is a random goal. We could say that the Juventus midfielders are wrong to collapse on the ball side, leaving all the time for Mancini to coordinate, or that Rabiot comes out too late. The truth is that Juve let him kick the least dangerous shooter of Rome and in the end it was really doomed by an almost irreplicable episode.

With the entry of Pogba e Church, inserted on the left in Kostic’s place with Di Maria extended to the right, the finishing quality has improved and there have been opportunities to overturn it. Even at the last second, when Danilo kicked the equalizer in the center from the heart of the area.

In the final, Chiesa’s dribbling was an offensive factor for Juventus.

Does it really take so little to win a football match? Pressing up just once and passing the rest into your own area hoping your opponents aren’t on the same day? We don’t have proof, but it’s probable that we would have watched the same match if Juventus had unlocked it. From this point of view, however, it is inevitable to underline the continuous improvisation of Juventus with the ball, his sloppy and old-fashioned system. Even in the best moments, as in the case of the two posts a few minutes apart, Allegri’s second Juventus does not possess the fideistic and irrational control of events. It seems rather to undergo them.

A curious girl

The seven minutes of added time were avant-garde and conservatism together. A match played with the ball almost never touching the ground again, in which even the slightest gesture constructed with technique – such as a shot from outside Church finished very high – it resembled a provocation. After all, there must be a reason why Allegri preferred not to let Chiesa play from the first minute together with Di Maria. Once again the individual talent, which Allegri constantly wants to evoke in words when he explains his vision of football, debased by an oppressive tactical rigor.

Chiesa shoots very high, but do you see alternatives?

At one point the sideline of Dazn underlined Mourinho’s anger towards his defenders because they had gone to jump for a corner kick. Juve, on the contrary, had begun to attack with Bremer and Bonucci on either side of Vlahovic to take advantage of aerial duels. We suddenly didn’t understand what was real and what wasn’t; if all matches are in truth so annihilating, covered by a sometimes even curious boredom – some examples: the mad expulsion of Kean seventy-one seconds after his entry into the field; Abraham’s pass involuntarily intercepted by Cristante, who despite not being pressed throws the ball as far as possible as if it were on fire and he was covered in napalm, while Roma assistant coach Salvatore Foti enters the field jumping from adrenaline to scold him.

Juventus and Roma showed us an atrociously real show. If one has shown us an irrepressible but messy technical domain, full of contradictions, the other performed the joker show that must have driven Mourinho crazy from joy. Roma have always played on the edge of a nervous breakdown, but they did it Very goodwith an anti-aesthetic and reactive collective structure that valued the individual interpreters.

When attackers have a moral duty to think first of destruction than creation, it can happen that the decisive moment passes between the feet of a defender, right? Maybe this is what Mourinho wrote to Allegri in one of the messages that he revealed to exchange with the Juventus coach. Or perhaps they exchanged some kitsch and existential phrases, perhaps that of Emil Cioran in Syllogisms of bitterness: «To be bored is to chew up time». And who knows, Allegri might not have smiled as he read it, thinking that instead of him, he would have written exactly the same thing.