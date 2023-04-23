Juventus, the day of judgment at Coni for capital gains. It is decided on the 15 penalty points: all possible scenarios

The appointment is at 2.30pm Coni. In front of the United Sections of the Guarantee Collegethe Juventus will try to make his theses prevail and to overturn the decision of the Court of Appeal of the FIGC who inflicted them 15 penalty pointsaccusing the former Juventus managers of a “serious and repeated offence” with an “inevitable” repercussion: “The alteration of the sporting result”. But it was that process conducted with respect to all rules? And the federal judges have it right motivated penalty points? It will be played around this, not on the merits of the allegations regarding the “artificial” capital gainsthe hearing intended (perhaps) to close the first sports trial born from the investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on the alleged false accounting of which they are accused Andrea Agnelli and the other former Juve leaders. While awaiting the sentence, here are some fundamental aspects to understand what the judges will express on.

What the Federal Court of Appeals decided

The club has been handed 15 penalty points in the current championship. In reasons we read that the capital gains were a “objective” and not a “effect”. And to motivate the decision to reopen an already closed proceeding, the judges argue that in the papers sent from Turin there is a “disclosure of the intentionality underlying thealteration of transfer operations and related values”. The “new fact” is “the absence of any evaluation method from the exchange operations and, instead, the presence of a fraudulent system at the start (at least on the sporting level) that the Federal Court had not been able to know and in the light of which the decision must be different”. The Court presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello established the inhibition from carrying out activities in the FIGC (later extended to UEFA and FIFA) for 2 and a half years for the former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paraticifor 2 years to the former president Andrea Agnelli and to the former board member Maurice Arrivabenefor 1 year and 4 months on the ds Federico Cherubini and for 8 months a Pavel Nedvedformer vice president of the club.

Who composes the United Sections

Given the delicacy of the matter on which it will be necessary to decide, the Board of Guarantee will meet in joint Sections. In other words, next to the president Gabriella Palmieri Sandullithere will be all the presidents of the individual sections in which the “third degree” of sport judgment is divided, such as the Cassation called to express an opinion on the legitimacy of the previous degrees. They will then be present vito whitetax lawyer, Attilio Zimatoreprofessor of private law at Luiss, Maximus Zacchaeusprofessor of private law institutions at La Sapienza, e Dante D’Alessio, former state councilor and several times legal adviser to various ministries. The hearing will last no less than 2-3 hours and then the Panel will meet in Council chamber. The ruling could come as early as the evening.

What does Juventus support?

In his appeal – signed by Angelo Clarizia, Nino Paolantonio, Maurice Bellacosa e David Sangiorgio – Juventus claims in 9 points several reasons why the judgment should be overturned. Everything revolves around the “violation of the rule of law”. For the company, the process could not be reopened. more: thearticle 4 through which the conviction was reached, embraces disputes different from those of the first referral. Again: the famous “lighter Covisoc” would go back to the moment in which the FIGC prosecutor’s office was to start the criminal action and their non-acquisition in the proceeding is a violation of the right of defence. An even more delicate point which opens the way, beyond the formal disputes, to a possible acceptance of the appeal is that linked to the motivation with which the Court of Appeal established 15 penalty points: “Omitted or insufficient”. In short, did the judges explain why we established that sum, exceeding the 9 points requested by the prosecution?

The three scenarios

Is this one of strong points of the appeal black and white, the one that paves the way for one of the three scenarios possible when leaving the council chamber. The Coni Guarantee Board may accept in full Juventus’ appeal, espousing its arguments e thus returning the 15 points. In short, in this way, he would cancel the sentence because the trial did not have to be repeated. A second scenario provides the confirmation of the penalty, endorsing the action of the Federal Court of Appeals. Or, third waycould agree with the judges of the FIGC on the correctness of the reopening of the procedure by judging however reasons are lacking with which they determined the number of penalty points. In this case he would therefore partially accept the Juventus appeal and send the club back to the Federal Court of Appeal for one new quantification points, which would then be decreased and better justified. The recalculate it cannot be done by the Coni Guarantee College which is only a legitimacy body. That of the request to remodulate the sentence is one of the most accredited scenarios now openly on various media outlets, coupled with a possible plea deal of the club in the vein of “salary maneuver” for which the procuratore China could soon defer clubs and former managers, after the conclusion of the investigations in recent days.