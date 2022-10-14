Coach and players are increasingly distant, also due to the measure taken after the knockout in Haifa. From games to working methods, passing through communication: these are all the reasons for the differences
It is not the least ten from the leaders Naples. And not even the minus seven from fourth place that is worth the Champions League or the wind that pushes towards elimination from Europe that counts. At Juventus, the cold has fallen on Continassa, but the weather has nothing to do with it, as well as the energy crisis. It is rather the relationship between Massimiliano Allegri and the team that has cooled down, if it can ever be assumed that it has been hot before.
