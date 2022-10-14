It is not the least ten from the leaders Naples. And not even the minus seven from fourth place that is worth the Champions League or the wind that pushes towards elimination from Europe that counts. At Juventus, the cold has fallen on Continassa, but the weather has nothing to do with it, as well as the energy crisis. It is rather the relationship between Massimiliano Allegri and the team that has cooled down, if it can ever be assumed that it has been hot before.