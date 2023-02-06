David Frattesi back in the crosshairs of Juventus. In the next season there will be an authentic revolution in pink. There are many players who will say goodbye to the black and white colors and there will be work to do. The intention of the club is to get a new Italian framework in order to start again. No more star-studded stars will be hired with inflated salaries. The ownership was clear and dictated the new line. This also means that some of the players on loan may return to be part of the first team.

Rovella to Juventus: 75%

With Paredes at the end of the season the plans of the Juventus are those of leaving Locatelli the task of director and supporting him Rovella. The midfielder currently at Monza is performing well and, precisely against the Bianconeri, was the author of two capital performances. The idea is therefore to recall him to alternate him with Locatelli. Furthermore, in some cases the two could also play together with Locatelli who would be moved internally. In short: barring unforeseen events, Rovella will wear black and white next season.

Cambiaso at Juventus: 75%

Already in January the Juventus tried to bring back change in black and white, but an agreement with Bologna could not be found. In the summer, therefore, the former Genoa should return to Turin. His tactical flexibility will be very useful for a team that will have to rebuild both wings. Over the last two years, Cambiaso has shown that he is capable of running, shooting and assisting, all qualities that will serve as the bread and butter for Juve in the future.

Parisi to Juventus: 50%

For the left-handed band, the name that continues to advance with insistence is that of Fabiano Parisi. The Empoli full-back convinced the management to bet on him. Contacts with Empoli have been going on for some time. The Tuscan club values ​​the player at fifteen million. Again the competition is strong, but the bianconeri have moved in advance and have acquired a discreet advantage that they do not intend to lose.

Frattesi to Juventus: 25%

David Frattesi like it for a long time Juventus. This season, the player has obtained the definitive consecration, demonstrating his skills as a box-to-box midfielder that the Bianconeri need. The cost of Frattesi’s card is 35 million euros, a figure that is high for current Juve. Much will also depend on how the Bianconeri’s legal case will end, but the midfielder represents a first choice for the club.

Scalvini to Juventus: 25%

The Juventus for the defense he thinks more and more persistently a Scalvini. The club’s goal is to rebuild the back department with a young profile and perspective. For this reason, the Bianconeri entered the competition for the center back class of 2003. Also in this case a lot will depend on the continuation of the investigation, but Scalvini is the favorite to support Bremer in a defense that will be rebuilt.

David Luciani