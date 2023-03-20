exequiel palaciosmidfielder born in 1998 for Bayer Leverkusen, is the new name that the Juventus he is eyeing for next season’s midfield. The bianconeri are well aware of the need to buy functional players and at not excessive costs, in order to reduce the wage bill. For this they are evaluating profiles that go beyond the usual “circuits”, but that can well integrate into the black and white chessboard. Palacios falls into this category, but it’s not alone. In this waiting phase, between the sentences for the sporting trials and the season that is getting underway, there are several names associated with the club.

Holm under Juventus: 45%

The Juventus it does not give up Holm for the right side. The Swede has been identified as Cuadrado’s heir and contacts with Spezia have been established for some time. The player costs about fifteen million. The bianconeri aim to burn the competition because Holm is the ideal profile for age and cost. According to the latest news, the idea would be to take the player on loan with an obligation to buy, diverting a player appreciated by the La Spezia club to Liguria. Among the names that come up are those of Nicolussi Caviglia and Compagnon.

Palaces alla Juventus: 35%

exequiel palacios has become a staple with the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen coach. The former River Plate has been in Germany for four years, but he still hadn’t managed to carve out a regular place in the team. Instead, Xabi Alonso made him the team’s point of reference and the player repaid him with convincing performances, not least the one against Bayern Munich where he also converted the two penalties that gave him the win. Juventus, therefore, has once again become interested in a player they already followed some time ago and who seems to have finally reached full maturity. The cost of the card is around 20 million euros, a reasonable figure for a quality player like Palacios. In the summer, therefore, the contacts could become more intense to try and bring the player to Turin.

From Paul to Juventus: 25%

The Juventus he does not lose sight of the situation leading to either Rodrigo DePaul. The Spaniard is also of interest to Tottenham, but only if Antonio Conte stays. For this reason, the Juventus club remains at the window waiting for any evolutions. What is certain is that the former Udinese player wants to leave Atletico Madrid. The cost of his transfer would be around 25-30 million, but Juventus count on leveraging the player’s desire to return to Italy and the absence of a credible competitor to bring the midfielder to Turin.

Posch alla Juventus: 25%

For defense, the Juventus you are interested in Stephen Posch. The Austrian proved to be yet another coup by Sartori and he’s having an excellent season in Bologna. The will of the club would be to keep him, but it is clear that faced with an important offer, he could not say no. Juventus, always looking for possible reinforcements in defence, keep an eye on this versatile player, capable of playing both central and right-back. Milan also like Posch. In the summer, therefore, a market challenge could arise.

Firmino to Juventus: 15%

For the attack, Juventus also signed up for the race for Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian is calmly deciding on his next team and has several offers on the plate. Among these is that of Inter, with Marotta who moved well in advance. However, as mentioned, nothing is decided yet. Juventus first of all needs to understand what the sentences concerning them will be, but they won’t give up on the player. Firmino is considered for tactical intelligence a perfect player for Allegri’s schemes.

David Luciani