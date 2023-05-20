Juventus, the second year from zero titles puts Allegri back in the balance: the criticisms of the game, the scenarios and the names for the future

Massimiliano Allegri is in the dock: the exit from theEuropa League against the Seville last Thursday was the umpteenth disappointment of a troubled season, on and off the field. Qualification in the final could have saved the second consecutive year without titles in the house of Juventus. A negative record despite the fact that the staff made available to the Tuscan coach is one of the best in Italy, starting with wage bill. It is true that the injuriessuch as those of Pogba and often to of Of Maria, dotted the entire season but the game and the results have never reflected the quality of the squad and the investment costs made by the club at the beginning of the year. The only goal left is to place in the top four to play the Champions League next season, but the penalty of points, on which the Federal Court of Appeal will decide on Monday 22 May, will in any case condition the classification.

The debate on the future, therefore, cannot fail to concern the technician as well. Among the criticisms that are made to the second Allegri management, returned to Juve after five consecutive championships and a two-year sabbatical, the one relating to the game is the main one. Especially since he had an impact on the elimination in Italian Cupin the second leg of the semifinal against Inter at San Siro, and just with the Seville in the Europa League. In some cases, the criticisms have come from the veterans of the squad. Square in Thursday’s pre-match he said ironically: “We have to press hard, let’s see if the coach will let us do it…”. Happy, after the elimination at Sanchez-Pizjuan, commented darkly: “We ducked too much after the goal and we didn’t deserve to win it.” Also Danilo he had been tough on managing the game against Sassuolo: “When you leave the game to your opponent, it becomes difficult”.

The criticisms of the more expert players, however, must be accompanied by the path taken by Allegri with the young: the bianconeri have valorised the talents coming from the under 23s and from the Primavera as probably no other team has done this year. The coach’s experiments resulted in showcasing so many interesting profiles, such as Shake Junior, Beans, Miretti, Soulé e Barranecea. Everyone has been given chances to show off and some, like Fagioli and Iling Jr., are becoming real starters in their role, seating players like Paredes e Kostic.

While waiting for the summer maneuvers to get into full swing, Juve must now think about the coach. He can reconfirm Allegri for next season, also considering the contract valid until 2025 a 7 and a half million euros a year. It should also be considered that a few months ago, when the old leadership resigned en bloc, John Elkan had indicated the Livorno coach as the new point of reference for the sporting side: a sort of public coronation of the club. Also waiting for the new sporting director to be made official, therefore, it is probable that Allegri will leave Torino only in agreement with the top management. And probably only in the event of a new experience: there has often been talk of his possible use on the bench Paris Saint Germaina club which has called him on several occasions and which is not happy with the management Gaultier. In the event that Juve were to change, among the names to start from there is also that of Raphael Palladinowho has done great things this year with the Monza in his first season in Serie A. The coach of the Brianza club – who grew up as a player in the Juventus Primavera – could give new life to the Juventus environment, which needs a shake-up after two seasons far below expectations. However, a lot will come from the cups: in the event of failure to qualify in Europe, due to the penalties, the club will have to intervene profoundly on the market to reduce the amount of wages.