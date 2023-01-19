Home Sports Juventus, the “secret” letter from Paratici to Cristiano Ronaldo is in the records
Juventus, the "secret" letter from Paratici to Cristiano Ronaldo is in the records

Juventus, the "secret" letter from Paratici to Cristiano Ronaldo is in the records

The document, as reported by Corriere della Sera, would in fact be attributable to the “secret paper” containing economic agreements with the player (not investigated) never included in the club’s financial statements

“Dear Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro”. Thus begins a letter to Cr7 signed by Fabio Paratici, in his capacity as managing director football area of ​​​​Juventus, with the subject “First supplementary agreement – Supplementary writing”. The document, as reported by Corriere della Sera, was recovered in March last year by the Guardia di Finanza during a search and is in the proceedings of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into the accounts of the Juventus club. In fact, it would be attributable to the “secret paper” containing economic agreements with the player (not investigated) never included in the club’s financial statements. The letter refers to two attachments: a “document relating to the supplementary premium recognized in his favour” and a “further supplementary writing of the supplementary premium agreement”.

