Juventus, the squad for the US tour: Rabiot out due to a calf problem

Juventus, the squad for the US tour: Rabiot out due to a calf problem

Juventus has released the list of squads who will take part in the tour of the United States during which the black and whites will face Barcelona, ​​Milan and Real Madrid, among others. Rabiot is absent due to a calf problem while Bonucci, Arthur, Pellegrini and Zakaria are not part of the group for market-related reasons. Present Vlahovic and Chiesa as well as the highly anticipated Pogba. Here are all the summons

JUVE: MIRETTI RENEWS – WEAH PRESENTED

