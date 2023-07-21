Juventus, the squad for the US tour: Rabiot out due to a calf problem

0
Juventus has released the list of squads who will take part in the tour of the United States during which the black and whites will face Barcelona, Milan and Real Madrid, among others. Rabiot is absent due to a calf problem while Bonucci, Arthur, Pellegrini and Zakaria are not part of the group for market-related reasons. Present Vlahovic and Chiesa as well as the highly anticipated Pogba. Here are all the summons
