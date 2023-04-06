Home Sports Juventus, the two fans protagonists of racist insults identified and reported to Digos
Juventus, the two fans protagonists of racist insults identified and reported to Digos

Juventus have identified the two fans who are the protagonists of the video, which has gone viral, with racist phrases and gestures during Juventus-Inter in the Coppa Italia against the Nerazzurri striker Romelu Lukaku. According to what ANSA learns from Juventus circles, the club has reported the two names to Digos, a minor and an adult, and he would have already decided to ban them from the Stadium, applying the ‘approval rating’. For the minor there is a 10-year ban, for the adult for life. Juventus will also ask for the documents of the police investigations to assess any appeal against theat the end of the first tier of the Sud Tribuna for a match and a three-match disqualification for Cuadrado.

