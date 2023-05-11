Juventus, there is the date on which to decide on the penalty: the new hearing set for May 22nd

Back to the front Federal Court of Appealwhere the new sanction for the will be decided Juventus. After last April 20 the College of Guarantee of sport at the Coni had canceled the previous penalty of -15 points and sent back to the court of second instance of sports justice, with the filing of the reasons of that sentence also comes the date on which the new hearing was set: the next one 22 maggio.

Between two Mondays therefore Juventus will know the sanction. And, according to what was written precisely in the reasons that led to the postponement, a new one will arrive penalty and it cannot be light. In their articulated explanation (75 pages), the CONI judges in fact reiterated how serious the conduct of the top management of the club in the disputed years. Only minor executives are saved (perhaps), Pavel Nedved and the other directors without proxies. And only in the light of this will the sentence of the woman have to be re-evaluated Juventus: given that there is a “sanctioning dosimetry”, the specific weight of Juve’s responsibilities with regard to these managers, who are in any case minors. In other words, the penalty could go down from -15, perhaps reaching 9 points which were the initial request of the prosecutor Chiné.

In any case, Juventus’ Champions League qualification is highly at risk. On May 22 we will understand how much. The new penalty will arrive in time for the end of the championship. The club could also make a new appeal to the Conibut with margins minimaland at that point the FIGC will have already communicated to Uefa the ranking and the qualified to the cups. The story can be closed by the end of the season.