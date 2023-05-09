Juventus, today the reasons for the capital gains case. Goodbye penalty or room for a new blow to the black and whites?

Here we are: how can you anticipate the Fatto.ittoday is the day when the highly anticipated will be published reasons of the College of guarantee on capital gains process for the Juventuswhich in the third instance saw the confirmation of the sentences for the top managers (LambsParatici, Cherubs and Arrivabene), and cancellation with postponement for minor ones and for the Juventuswith the (temporary) return of the 15 penalty points. So you will begin to better understand how many chances i really have black and white to play next Champions League.

The verdict dates back to last April 20: as expected, i judges took less than the 30 days allowed for MOTIVATION their decision. As it turns out, the device will be particularly full-bodied: the sting of Court of Appeal of the FIGC (-15 to the team, exemplary disqualifications for the leaders) was divided into 36 pages, the motivations of the College will be even more. Between these lines it will be necessary to try to understand if i judges they opened one chink which lightens Juve’s direct responsibility, for a discount or even a definitive cancellation of the penalty in the standings, or vice versa, only laid the foundations for a new, imminent one sting.

The sensations of vigil go towards this second hypothesis. In the terse sentence of April, the College had fully upheld the conviction for Lambs & C.therefore also for the famous article 4 and the “disloyalty sporty”. From what little is written in the device, it was understood that Juve’s position was to be re-evaluated only with regard to the work of the senior executives minors, therefore for a marginal part of the -15 imposed. Now her reasons will clearly explain the position of the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport, and therefore the basis on which the next decision of the Court of Appeal will have to be oriented, at this point the one final.

The news, meanwhile, is that the fairly rapid times in which the reasons increase the chances of completing the process by end of the seasonand therefore to rely on classification in progress. There Court of Appeals will convene his new hearing, the one in which he will have to reissue the sentence, in 15 days: even assuming that Juve appeals and returns for the umpteenth time to the Coni (probable), there are times to close the affair (and therefore also to calibrate the penalty so that it’s really afflictive about the current season). Close to the end of the championship, Juve will know if and how many points they have they will come taken off. Then there is always the other strand on salary maneuver, no less delicate for the Bianconeri. But that’s another story (and another process) yet.

