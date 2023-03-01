Danilo MVP, Kostic and Rabiot certainties. The worst in Turin are those who have prepared the defense on the placed (besides Radonjic, of course).

JUVENTUS

SZCZESNY 6 – Sufficiency averages between an incredible save on Sanabria’s gore removed from the crossroads and the smear on his post at the Paraguayan’s goal: in the second half he almost becomes a spectator.

DANILO 7,5 – The great merit is finding the equalizer on the gong of the first half with an imperious header. Always safe in defense, he puts all his experience at the service of the team. Man of the match by posting.

BREMER 6 – He has some responsibility for the first goal, several for the second where he gets burned by Sanabria: however, everything is canceled by the 3-2 gore, a goal by the former heavy as a boulder that redeems an insufficient test up to that point. from 90′ Leonardo BONUCCI sv

Alex SANDRO 5,5 – A few errors of assessment, no acute in the possession phase: of the black and white rearguard, definitely the most opaque. The renewal, if there will be, remains a mystery.

John SQUARE 7 – Nightmare of grenade fans, once again he stamps his time in the derby, and the feeling that he is returning to the levels he was used to: he comes out after an hour of good things.

from 68′ Mattia DE SCIGLIO 6 – Diligent, he starts by pushing the action from which the decisive corner is born.

Nicol ò BEANS 6,5 – Play a second half with a disarming personality in midfield. He always seems to know what to do with the ball.

Enzo BARRENECHEA 6 – Serie A debut in a derby, not an easy deal. He carries out his duties without ringing, but also without smudging: sometimes, it is better to disappear than to leave a negative mark.

dal 69′ Paul POGBA 6,5 – With his presence alone he gives life back to the Stadium and to Juve: more than the precious touches, the hype is enough to make the difference. He takes the stage, a flood of applause and even tries with a rebutted broadside: in a few minutes, he shows how much he missed.

Adrien RABIOT 7 – Valuable with insertions: in the first goal because he frees Cuadrado, in the fourth because he also puts his name on the scoresheet, as is happening to him more and more often now. Allegri has never given up on it, and this is the umpteenth evening that he explains why.

Filip KOSTIC 7 – He manages to free himself from the cross practically always: even tonight he signs an assist (and a half), homologating his typical day. Singo was not an easy customer, but he eats it in one bite.

Angel DI MARIA 6,5 – Less pungent than other times, he still delights with just the touch of the ball, and that’s enough to become important. He doesn’t decide with plays, but sufficiency is out of the question.

from 69′ Federico CHURCH 7 – He takes advantage of the inattention of the grenade defense by serving Bremer with a kiss assist: when he enters like this, it is clear that a few minutes are enough to make the difference.

Dusan VLAHOVIC 5 – Canceled by Schuurs, he would have a great opportunity but hit the crossbar. Worrying body language. Postponed. dall’86’ Moise KEAN sv –

Herd Massimiliano ALLEGRI 6.5 – When the sea is stormy, the Livornese is a perfect helmsman: it applies to this match, which began between the foam and the waves and brought to the harbor with decisive changes. Above all, it applies to the entire Juventus season. In the most difficult moment, Max was able to keep the bar straight and point the way to a comeback that is almost incredible.

TORINO

Vanja MILINKOVIC-SAVIC 5.5 – Four goals conceded, without specific faults: of course, if the defense behaves so badly in the placements, he could help them with some outings, it’s not forbidden.

Koffi DJIDJI 5,5 – No mess this time, but I make too many placement errors on dead balls. dall’84’ Andrew GRAVILLON s.v.

Perr SCHURS 6.5 – He wins the duel with Vlahovic, by hook and by crook, and wins the defensive one from a distance with the ex Bremer, continuing to show himself as one of the best surprises of the grenade season.

Alessandro GOOD MORNING 6 – Assist for Karamoh and another sortie that deserved better luck. He does not flounder in defense, but some doubts remain about the general responsibility for corners.

Wilfried SINGO 5,5 – Loses the duel with Kostic, being slipped in for the first goal. Going forward, he only once manages to make himself dangerous, but he doesn’t hit the mirror.

Karol LINETTY 6 – He collects wood in the middle of the field and comes close to a masterpiece goal that would have changed the match: setting the action however, of course, is definitely not his job.

from 74′ Samuele RICCI 5.5 – Enter a bad moment and remedy a yellow card: a bad quarter of an hour.

Ivan ILIC 6 – First half from 7, with a wonderful assist for Sanabria: in the second however he disappears, probably also due to a non-optimal form. The average is a narrow enough, but in the future it could become the grenade’s extra weapon.

Ricardo RODRIGUEZ 5.5 – He pushes little and defends badly, especially in the 1-1 draw. Yellow card, must leave the field in the final. leave 76′ Mergim VOJVODA sv –

Alexander MIRANCHUK 5 – He was supposed to be the extra man, but he is swallowed up by the Juventus bunker: his left foot is very polite as usual, but he never manages to find the starting point.

Yann Karamoh 6,5 – Robbery goal at the start, some useful ideas to defend and set up in the first half: as the minutes go by, it decreases, but a more than sufficient first derby remains

dal 60′ Nemanja RADONJIC 4 – He loses practically all the balls he touches, affected and wasteful. His superficiality infuriates Juric, who takes him off after only 15′: questionable as a choice, but if he has never made it through despite his technical skills, there must be a reason.

in 75′ Demba SECK 5.5 – Who has seen?

Antonio SANABRIA 7 – Derby man, he seems to find lifeblood from the derby: he scores a beautiful goal anticipating Bremer, as well as leading the usual generous match with the Juventus defenders. Were this always the case, Torino would have solved many of their problems in attack.

All. Ivan JURIC 5,5 – This derby fully represents the two sides of his moon: he fields a solid team, which leaves awe at home, but without the right maturity. The ingenuity on the placements are indefensible, at least as much as his skit with Radonjic: in both cases, he and his boys don’t show the lucidity necessary to raise their level.

The article Juventus-Turin (4-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

