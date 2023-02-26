Home Sports Juventus-Turin, at Filadelfia 2000 fans waiting for the derby
Juventus-Turin, at Filadelfia 2000 fans waiting for the derby

Juventus-Turin, at Filadelfia 2000 fans waiting for the derby

After four seasons and 110 appearances for Torino, today Gleison Bremer will face his former club as an opponent for the first time in the Mole derby. The Brazilian defender is the latest in a long line of players to have worn both the grenade and black and white shirts. Many, just like Bremer, have also been the subject of market negotiations between the two companies. Among the double exes there are also the record holder of appearances and the second best scorer in the history of the TORINO-JUVE LIVE derby

