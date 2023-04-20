Juventus Turin obtains the suspension of a sanction for questionable transfers

The classification of the Italian football championship will be turned upside down. Thursday, April 20, the Guarantee College of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) estimated that the sanction of 15 penalty points imposed on Juventus Turin due to questionable transfers should be suspended and then reassessed.

At least temporarily, Juve therefore recovers its 15 points and goes back to third place in Calcio, pending a new judgment from the Court of Appeal of the Italian Football Federation. The CONI made this decision the day after the examination of the appeal of the Turin club, which requested an outright cancellation of the sanction.

Proceedings before ordinary courts

This decision paves the way for a possible reduction in the number of points from which Juve could ultimately be sanctioned. The most successful club in Italian football was sanctioned on January 20 for having artificially reduced its losses by realizing capital gains deemed overvalued when selling certain players between 2018 and 2021.

In addition, Juve is the subject of proceedings before the ordinary courts for alleged accounting fraud, linked both to these so-called capital gains “fictitious” and to “manoeuvres” to defer the payment of certain player salaries.

According to the Turin public prosecutor’s office, Juve, which is listed on the stock exchange, officially announced the non-payment of several months’ wages during the Covid pandemic but in fact agreed with its players, via private agreements, to pay some. a large part on a following financial year.

The prosecution requested, in December 2023, the dismissal for trial of the club and twelve leaders and ex-leaders. Justice must continue the examination of this request for dismissal during a hearing on May 10.

