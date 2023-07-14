Juventus unloads Bonucci. Two names to replace Vlahovic. Arabia tries another top player from Napoli

The BONUCCI case explodes at Juventus. The defender seems destined to take off the black and white shirt and will not join Massimiliano Allegri’s group. He will work separately, without leaving for the tour in America between the end of July and the beginning of August. Same goes for Weston MCKENNIEfor which Juventus are looking for an accommodation after his return to black and white from the six-month loan at Leeds. The news was communicated to the interested party, and it is the first decision of the new technical director Cristiano Giuntoli, the first real move of his mandate. And what a move. In agreement, of course, with coach Max Allegri, with whom he spoke personally at Continassa in recent days after the frequent phone calls previously. He could end up at Sampdoria in Serie B.

Meanwhile Juventus could also greet Dusan VLAHOVIC. The bianconeri are probing the market for strikers to replace the Serbian: Jonathan is in Giuntoli’s sights DAVID del Lillebut also Noah OKAFOR of Salzburg. Not to mention the young Frenchman Hugo EXCLUSIVE of Paris Saint-Germain. Just the Parisian club could put the class of 2002 on the plate of the negotiation to get to Vlahovic.

Meanwhile, millionaire offers continue to arrive from Saudi Arabia for players who play in Italy: lL’Al-Ahli continue to insist on Piotr ZIELINSKI. After the first offer presented by the Saudi Pro League club, both to Napoli and to the player, the Polish midfielder made an opening that he could leave the Italian champions a year ahead of the contract expiry scheduled for June 2024. L’Al-Shabab instead he would set his sights on Leonardo SPINAZZOLA. The club has already presented an offer to convince Roma to let the yellow and red winger start.

The Lazio he tacked on the Georgian striker from Metz, Georges Don’t let them fail you. The French club has rejected a 15 million euro offer from Lazio. According to reports from L’Equipe, however, the French club would have sent a first offer back to the sender, raising it to around 20 million euros (bonuses included). A high figure, probably also dictated by the presence of other clubs interested in the attacker who, instead, dreams of moving to Lyon. Milan he is looking for an Italian left-back as deputy Theo Hernandez and has Andrea in his sights I CHANGE IT. The Bianconeri are asking for 25 million euros for the footballer, who has returned to Juventus after his loan to Bologna.

The Roma keep looking for a striker: the first two names on Tiago Pinto’s list are always Gianluca SCAMACCA and Alvaro MORATA. In the coming days there will be a meeting with the Spaniard’s agent to understand the economic feasibility of the deal also as regards the salary, which the former Juventus player should drastically reduce. In the meantime, the Giallorossi manager continues to work to bring Scamacca to Rome and for that reason he is continuing to try to find an agreement with West Ham. In the meantime, rumors are bouncing from Turkey that the former Giallorossi Nicolò ZANIOLO is leaving for Arabia.

Chapter LUKAKU: the offer of 30 million plus 5 bonuses from Inter would not live up to Chelsea’s expectations. That of the Nerazzurri would be the lowest economic proposal on the table of the English club, which would have another three higher ones, with talks continuing. Two of these would come from Saudi Arabia, one would be from Juventus. Chelsea therefore takes Inter’s will into consideration but to date they do not accept the latest proposal and expect a relaunch.

