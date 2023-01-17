The former Juventus striker: “One can no longer think only of the result. Is the standings any consolation? But Juve couldn’t finish last…”

Francis Calvi

The absences of Pogba and Vlahovic do not justify the heavy defeat of Juventus in Naples. The problem to be solved is not related to injuries, but to a game proposal that is anything but convincing: this is the message launched by Bobo Vieri, former striker (also) of the bianconeri, with whom he won a Scudetto, an Intercontinental and a European Super Cup in the 1996-1997 season. On the sidelines of the inauguration event of PLB World, the training and entertainment center designed together with Bernardo Corradi with the aim of helping young videogamers grow, the 49-year-old commented on the particular moment experienced by Allegri’s team.

After eight consecutive victories, Juventus collapsed in the very delicate crossroads on Friday evening.

“The truth is that the Azzurri played a devastating match, certainly not the first of the season. For months, Spalletti’s team has been offering, in Serie A and in the Champions League, a football that we haven’t seen in Italy for twenty years. They scored five goals, but that’s not the point. You have to get into the perspective that, once in a while, anyone can score a goal. It’s much easier to do it, though, if you play like Kvaratskhelia and his teammates…”

Where should the Bianconeri start from?

“From the style of play, because the problem doesn’t concern the results achieved on the pitch. Juventus have achieved eight consecutive victories, it’s true, but let’s not forget that Allegri’s team is very strong. In current football, we cannot speak of the result as the only thing what matters: this speech was understandable twenty or thirty years ago. Now it’s no longer good, especially if the club in question is one of the best in the world. The ranking as a consolation? Considering the value of the champions it has in its squad, the Juventus couldn’t stay in last place…”. See also Juve-Allegri tension: victory or chaos in Monza

He talked about strong players. Allegri, however, had many top players unavailable in the first part of the season.

“In the world of football, every team is forced to deal with injuries. Look at Napoli, who had to do without Osimhen a few months ago: the Azzurri still played great, both in the league and in the Champions League. T “Inter has Lukaku who hasn’t been seen very much since he returned to Milan. Yet, against Napoli, the Nerazzurri played an excellent game. They didn’t shine against Verona, but in general they know how to play football. The same thing that goes for Milan, but not for Juventus. I’d like to see the black and whites play football and instead, when they take the field, I have the impression that they don’t know what to do.”

With the return of Pogba and the return to the top of Chiesa and Vlahovic, can anything change?

“I have the impression that the injury issue only comes up when things don’t go the right way. Juve didn’t have Pogba in Naples, but the Frenchman, or whoever, was also absent when Allegri’s team won eight consecutive victories…”.

On the same weekend in which Juve lost 5-1, Roma won again thanks to goals from Dybala: do you think the Bianconeri miss Joya?

“I don’t know, but I’m sure Paulo is an important player and that, when he’s healthy, he always makes the difference. I’m not surprised by his performances, but I congratulate Mourinho: José was good at convincing Dybala to choose Roma In short, it was a coup, in full Special One style”. See also Serie A-Sabre shot from Immobile to score Lazio 3-1 to reverse Inter Milan

