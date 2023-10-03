Home » Juventus, Vlahovic could recover for Turin
Juventus, Vlahovic could recover for Turin



And now… goal! Allegri asks for it, the fans call for it, who will fill the Stadium for the derby with Torino. Against Atalanta for the first time in the league, Juventus failed to score after averaging two goals per game in the previous six days. Few opportunities – and some risks – for a draw that allows them to stay inside the Champions League zone. But now we need a step forward to have a peaceful break and prepare without anxiety for the match at San Siro with Milan when the championship resumes. The opportunity is great, certified by the numbers and circumstances.

The precedents with Toro

Torino is in a total defensive emergency: Buongiorno, Sazonov, Djidji are knocked out and Zima is not at his best. Tameze will play in the three-man line with Schuurs and Rodriguez. The last derby in which Juventus did not score dates back to 15 years ago, on 26 February 2008: Juventus Turin 0-0 at the Olimpico stadium with Del Piero and his teammates rejected by the defense designed by Novellino. In the following 26 matches, including two in the Italian Cup, Juve always scored, while Toro went blank 14 times, including last season’s first leg derby decided by Vlahovic. The center forward has back problems and has still done differentiated training in the gym. Much will depend on his sensations, there is some possibility that he will be able to recover. Allegri waits and plans to tell him: go Dusan, now…goal!

