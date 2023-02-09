Home Sports Juventus, Vlahovic is back: trident goal with Chiesa and Di Maria
Juventus, Vlahovic is back: trident goal with Chiesa and Di Maria

The Serbian striker scored twice in the match against Salernitana and they send a clear and strong message: I’m back. Now the trident project with Chiesa and Di Maria can take shape

The brand of the bomber: nine. Like his number, like his goals in the season. Vlahovic is back in the most difficult moment for Juventus. He celebrated 115 days after his last goal, at Turin. Indeed, he hadn’t scored away from home for 10 months, in Cagliari. He’s back after 4 difficult months, dealing with problems related to pubalgia. Goals are pure energy and Dusan needs confidence to take on the role of driver. It came back loaded. He feels good, even if he’s not in top condition. However having a center forward like that makes the difference. Especially now, when Allegri needs points to recover. Vlahovic scored in 7 games and came 6 wins and 1 draw.

When the trident?

The original idea involved a trident with Chiesa and Di Maria, but injuries and mishaps forced Allegri to change his plans. Meanwhile in Salerno it worked the axis between the Serbian and Di Maria: good feet and an eye for goal are a guarantee for the future. Together they only started 4 times: apart from the match against Monza, in which Di Maria was expelled, in the remaining three Vlahovic scored 5 goals, while Di Maria scored one goal and one assist (to his partner). On this basis, the idea is to insert Church, but only when all three are fit.

Miretti out for a month

It will take about a month, however, for you to come back Miretti after the left ankle injury. The results of the exams are a relief: no fractures. But a distortion that will allow him to be on the pitch in March. It could have been much worse. For him and Juve.

