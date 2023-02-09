The Serbian striker scored twice in the match against Salernitana and they send a clear and strong message: I’m back. Now the trident project with Chiesa and Di Maria can take shape

The brand of the bomber: nine. Like his number, like his goals in the season. Vlahovic is back in the most difficult moment for Juventus. He celebrated 115 days after his last goal, at Turin. Indeed, he hadn’t scored away from home for 10 months, in Cagliari. He’s back after 4 difficult months, dealing with problems related to pubalgia. Goals are pure energy and Dusan needs confidence to take on the role of driver. It came back loaded. He feels good, even if he’s not in top condition. However having a center forward like that makes the difference. Especially now, when Allegri needs points to recover. Vlahovic scored in 7 games and came 6 wins and 1 draw.





When the trident? The original idea involved a trident with Chiesa and Di Maria, but injuries and mishaps forced Allegri to change his plans. Meanwhile in Salerno it worked the axis between the Serbian and Di Maria: good feet and an eye for goal are a guarantee for the future. Together they only started 4 times: apart from the match against Monza, in which Di Maria was expelled, in the remaining three Vlahovic scored 5 goals, while Di Maria scored one goal and one assist (to his partner). On this basis, the idea is to insert Church, but only when all three are fit.





Miretti out for a month It will take about a month, however, for you to come back Miretti after the left ankle injury. The results of the exams are a relief: no fractures. But a distortion that will allow him to be on the pitch in March. It could have been much worse. For him and Juve. See also Juve, Vlahovic in half service with Serbia. Is there anything to worry about?

A league Unavailable and disqualified for the 12th day Many people left the infirmary this week, starting with Ibra. However, there are those who are in doubt and those who will not be there. Watch out for the list of those stopped by the Sports Judge. Excluding injuries for Miretti who is out for a month. In Rome, on the other hand, we think of Dybala. The disqualified and injured in A, team by team ATALANTA (22nd matchday: Lazio-Atalanta) MAEHLE: disqualified

MURIEL: disqualified

PALOMINO: first degree muscle/facial injury of the left hamstring. Return in mid/late February

first degree muscle/facial injury of the left hamstring. Return in mid/late February ZAPPACOSTA: lesion of the left hamstring, return mid-February BOLOGNA (22nd day: Bologna-Monza) LUCUMI’: disqualified

SOUMAORO: muscle tenderness. In doubt for 22nd

muscle tenderness. In doubt for 22nd SAMSON: compound fracture of the fifth toe of the right foot. Return mid-February

compound fracture of the fifth toe of the right foot. Return mid-February ARNAUTOVIC: blunt-sprain trauma of the right forefoot. Return that extends to mid-February

blunt-sprain trauma of the right forefoot. Return that extends to mid-February BONIFAZI: strain of the internal collateral of the left knee. Expected return in early March

OF SILVESTRI : first degree lesion of the left soleus. Come back in February

AVERAGE: right quadriceps injury, return in mid/late February CREMONESE (22nd day: Naples-Cremonese) LOCHOSHVILI: physical problem. return mid-February

physical problem. return mid-February QUAILATA : muscle problem, in doubt for 22^

: muscle problem, in doubt for 22^ GOOD HELP: Did custom work earlier in the week. In doubt for the 22nd