Dusan alla Continassa at the beginning of the week: “There is a bit of a nuisance”. Will be visited

Dusan Vlahovic won’t be the only “World Cup” player to return at the beginning of the week, but he is certainly the most awaited by Juventus. A question of status and role, but above all of physical condition. The DV9 World Cup lasted just over an hour. A total of seventy-nine minutes between his debut against Brazil (24′) and the third match of the group against Switzerland (55′), where he at least had the whim of scoring before boarding the flight to return home. The technical choices of coach Dragan Stojkovic affected a little and Dusan’s form weighed a lot, since the end of October limited by a discomfort at the height of the pubis. The 22-year-old Juventus striker arrived in Qatar after three weeks spent in the pits with Juventus. Vlahovic’s last black and white match dates back to the Champions League defeat at Benfica (October 25). But the Serbian hasn’t played ninety minutes with Juventus since 15 October and from the derby against Turin won thanks to a goal from him. Almost two months ago. All this would be enough to justify the apprehension. Anxiety also linked to Vlahovic’s recent words, those of the post Switzerland (December 2nd): “My condition? I’m much better, but the pain is still present”, explained the former Fiorentina player. For all these reasons, the Juventus forward, returning to Continassa between tomorrow and Wednesday with his compatriot Filip Kostic, will be carefully evaluated by the Juventus medical staff. On the basis of medical findings and Dusan’s sensations, much more than decisive in this case since it is a treacherous problem such as groin pain, the restart of number 9 will be scheduled. It is not excluded that Vlahovic, before rejoining Massimiliano Allegri’s group, undergoes some differentiated training to make the insertion more gradual after the pains of the last few months. See also The first of Catania at Massimino without Stefania's voice - Photo 1 of 5

Caution — At Continassa, during the World Cup, they kept up with the Serbian staff almost daily about Vlahovic’s condition. The hope, in black and white circles, is that the ten days of vacation have eliminated – or in any case alleviated almost completely – Dusan’s discomfort at the height of the pubis and adductor. The picture will perhaps be clear as early as tomorrow (the player is considering whether to bring forward his return) or at the latest on Wednesday. One thing is certain: no unnecessary risks will be taken at the Continassa. At the moment the watchword is caution. This applies to players returning from injuries, starting with Paul Pogba (the Frenchman should start playing on the pitch at the beginning of the week and return to the group within 10-15 days), and also for the protagonists of the World Cup who gradually they will join Bonucci and his companions.

The big names for the comeback — The restart of the championship is closer (January 7 in Cremona), but not yet so imminent as to force situations. Juventus’ priority, which thanks to six consecutive victories before the break, went from eighth to third place, is to recover all the most important players in the best possible way in view of the second part of the season. The chances of a comeback for Allegri’s team, currently 10 points behind leaders Napoli and minus two from Milan, come from the return to the top of the Pogba-Chiesa-Di Maria trio, but also from the definitive explosion of Vlahovic. See also Juve, Vlahovic first brace and victory: "Three points that weigh. Now Florence"

Retaliation — The Serbian centre-forward, absent due to injury in 4 of the 6 black and white victories of the pre-World Cup turnaround, will start again in January with the six goals scored in the league with Juventus and a great desire to put the last few months behind him. From groin pain to the disappointments suffered in the Champions League with the black and whites and in the first World Cup of his career with Serbia.

December 11 – 09:51

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

