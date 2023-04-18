Juventus, Vlahovic towards the sale: new center forward from the Premier League?

The future of Dusan Vlahovic remains uncertain: an important offer from Premier could make it waver Juventus. The centrality of the No. 9 within the Juventus project, as well as its market value, is not discussed, not even after this long goallessness that has now lasted for nine consecutive games.

⚪⚫ Arsenal ready to offer 70 million for Vlahovic

The fate of the relationship between the Serbian forward and the Old Lady would seem linked to the qualification for the European cups next season (with a greater focus on the Champions League): if the bianconeri do not achieve this objective, at that point the farewell will not it would be more so unlikely. On the other hand, many European clubs would be ready to start an auction for his card: l’Arsenalil Chelseabut also the Real Madridlooking for Karim’s successor Benzema.

The management of the London club would be willing to offer approx 70 million euros in order to close the shot. Currently, the Juventus he asks for it 20 morebut who knows if the negotiation can’t get underway at the end of the season.

⚫🔵 Firmino idea for Juventus, but it’s a duel with Inter

Obviously the Juventus club begins to look around in case it needs to find one substitute. The right name could come right from Premier League: it is about Roberto Firminonow increasingly distant from Liverpool. The Brazilian striker will almost certainly say goodbye to ai Redshis contract is in fact in expiration in the next Junebut on the part of the management of the English club it does not filter no intention to offer him a possible renewal.

The Juventus could try a new approach for the attacker after having made an attempt during last summer, before closing the purchase of Owned by dal Marseille. Watch out, however, for the important competition on the part dell’Inter which will have to find a replacement for Romelu Lukakuwhose ransom from Chelsea now seems quite unlikely.

⚫🟢 Frattesi for sale, Sassuolo is asking for 40 million euros

The duel between Inter a Juventus it could also extend to other transfer market goals, in particular David Frattesi. In fact, the player would seem convinced that he wants to play his cards in a big player in our league, yet to be identified. In fact, although all the clues suggest a possible Locatelli-bisit is not excluded that it is precisely l’Inter to place the decisive lunge.

The request of Sassuolo remains quite high: about 40 millionsince for Carnivals “Frattesi is worth as much as Scamacca” and the latter was sold to West Ham for that amount. Meanwhile, in the past few hours, midfielder’s agent of Sassuolo, Joseph Ricewas spotted right in the Inter Headquarters of Viale Liberazione.