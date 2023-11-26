Home » Juventus vs. Inter (1-1): result, summary and goals of the Serie A match | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL
The “Italian derby” between the leader Inter Milan and its immediate pursuer Juventus Turin ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, in the 13th round of Serie A.

In front of their fans, ‘Juve’ opened the scoring with a great collective play that was finished by Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, his first goal since September 16 (27).

However, the Bianconeri only maintained the lead on the scoreboard for six minutes, the time it took for Argentine Lautaro Martínez to take advantage of a cross at the near post by Marcus Thuram (33) to score his 13th goal of the season.

After an electric first half, both teams slowed down after passing through the locker room and did not create any clear opportunities in the second half.

With this 250th “derby d’Italia” concluded, Inter maintains the lead with 32 points, two more than ‘Juve’ (2nd, 30 points).

AC Milan, which defeated Fiorentina on Saturday (1-0), reduces the distance with Inter to six points, while Naples, the current champion, is 4th with 24 points, after beating Atalanta on its visit ( 6th) 2-1 in the return of Walter Mazzarri to the bench after the dismissal of Rudy Garcia.

