Juventus, will Kostic be sacrificed?

Filip Kostic entered the transferable list of the Juventus. Giuntoli gave a swerve to the black and white market and decided to preserve Iling Junior. Therefore, offers will be heard for the Serbian who, in his first year in Serie A, scored 3 goals and 10 assists. Several teams like the former Eintracht and in case of a favorable offer he will be sold. His name is not the only one that could change the air.

Bonucci away from Juventus: 90%

The story between Juventus e Leonardo Bonucci it could end up with stamped papers. There Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the defender’s lawyer has sent a certified email requesting Leo’s reinstatement in Allegri’s squad. The company would have replied that it had made a technical choice and therefore reinstatement is not in the plans. At this point the player could apply to the Board of Arbitration. The possible termination of the contract remains standing.

Kaio Jorge away from Juventus: 80%

Kaio Jorge he returned to the light with a hat-trick in the family friendly after a year-and-a-half ordeal. Now Juventus is evaluating the transfer on loan. The player, according to the Sports Courier, interests Frosinone, looking for a young profile for the attack. The bianconeri are reflecting on the best solution to allow the boy to find his rhythm.

Rovella away from Juventus: 60%

According to Sports Courier, Lazio, in the context of the operation Pellegrini would also like to include Rovella. The midfielder has a valuation of around 20 million, but the clubs would have worked overnight to find a solution. Rovella could move to Rome on a loan deal with an obligatory buy-out for between 15 and 18 million euros. As early as the weekend there could be an accelerated negotiation.

Kostic away from Juventus: 40%

Filip Kostic he is one of Allegri’s pupils. Last year the Serbian was often decisive thanks to his winning passes. Nonetheless, the player is on the market. According to what he writes calciomercato.itthere would be several requests on the player, especially from Türkiye. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce could in fact present an offer for the winger shortly that the bianconeri value at least 25 million. To date, no one has submitted an offer, but the situation could accelerate soon.

Loved alla Juventus: 5%

The possibilities to bring He loved in Turin they are minimal. According to reports from the portal calciomercato.com, the Juventus he cannot reach the 25 million requested by Fiorentina. The only possibility is that of a loan with the right of redemption, but Fiorentina, strengthened by the interest of United, does not hear us from that ear. Therefore, that of the Moroccan in black and white to date is only a suggestion.

David Luciani

