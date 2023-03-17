Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The bianconeri defeated Freiburg 2-0 away, thus repeating the 1-0 victory obtained a week ago at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Only in the 22nd minute of the first half did the first chance of the evening and it was Freiburg who got it. From a corner kick taken from the left by Gunter, it was Ginter who headed higher than anyone else and called Szczesny to make a great save, then, in the short clearance, Gregoritsch tried but didn’t find the target. In the 27th minute it was instead Vlahovic who found the goal after a sensational crossbar hit by Bremer with a header from a free-kick by Kostic, but the goal was disallowed after the intervention of the Var for offside by the Serbian striker himself.

In the 41st minute, served by Fagioli, Gatti tried instead with an incursion and subsequent conclusion on which Gulde, already warned, intervened with one arm. The referee still needed the help of the Var and in the end decided for the expulsion of the Freiburg defender and the penalty for Juventus. Vlahovic showed up on the spot and kicked (badly) centrally, goalkeeper Flekken touched with his foot but was unable to avoid the goal. The black and white number 9 thus returned to scoring exactly one month and six games after his last goal, which also arrived in the Europa League in the first leg of the play-off against Nantes.

Still Szczesny protagonist in the 13th minute of the second half: on a close shot by Gregoritsch the Polish goalkeeper performed the second great miracle of the evening. Juventus decidedly less proactive despite the numerical superiority, more careful to defend the two goals advantage also considering the first leg than to definitively put an end to it. Final word which, however, arrived a few seconds from the end when Chiesa, served by a through ball from Rabiot, checked with his left foot in the area before slotting in Flekken with an angled right foot which could do nothing on the Juventus attacker’s shot.