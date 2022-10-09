The night may have brought advice but it has not swept away doubts and uncertainties. Juventus woke up yesterday at -7 and at dinner time found themselves at -10 after Napoli’s predictable victory over Cremonese. Now Serie A has only one leaders and the Lady for the second time in a row finds herself at a double-digit distance from the top after 9 days, as had already happened last season. The bianconeri had three points more, but then suffered two defeats in the next two games (with Sassuolo and Verona) and collapsed to eleventh place. It was a very complicated moment from which the team came out also thanks to the retirement, which served to regroup the group and restore the desire to fight. What was lacking against Milan, an attitude that neither the coach nor the club liked, agree on the need to urgently run for cover.