Juventus, Zaccagni the gift for the summer?

Matthias Zaccagni it could be Allegri’s gift for next summer. There Juventus carefully monitors the situation of the Lazio winger whose contract expires in 2025. To date there is no news regarding the renewal and Giuntoli is interested in the situation. For some time the Bianconeri have been on the trail of the winger who could represent a valid alternative to Berardi. If he returns to the Champions League, he could be the big shot.

Meanwhile, with a view to January, the club continues to look for a midfielder capable of making the difference. The direct clash against Inter in fact kept the Bianconeri -2 from the top, once again highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of Allegri’s team. In recent days, among the names already known, the Nandez idea has reappeared,

Juventus still second strength

Juventus-Inter confirmed the Bianconeri as the second force in the championship. Allegri’s team took the lead, but was quickly caught again. In the second half they limited themselves to keeping Inter away from their area to bring home the equalizer. Without Locatelli for an hour the team struggled because Nicolussi Caviglia did little other than screen the defense. In general the team moved little without the ball, showing the usual limitations in the build-up phase. The good thing is that the team remained in second place, but this match demonstrated once again the poor quality of the Bianconeri in midfield and the players’ difficulties in moving without the ball. We need more to aim high, whether it’s the Scudetto or the Champions League zone. Juventus lacks a player who can “tear” during the match, bringing numerical superiority in the area. This is why it is necessary to intervene: so as not to nullify everything done so far. Without the expected reinforcement in midfield, the team could suffer in the second part of the season, when there could inevitably also be a physical decline on a defensive level.

Nandez at Juventus: 40%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunches the candidacy of Nandez for the midfield of Juventus. The Uruguayan’s contract expires in 2024 and so far there has been no opening to a renewal. The Bianconeri have been following the player capable of playing both internally and externally for some time. Nandez has physical and technical characteristics that go well with Allegri’s football. Furthermore, the Sardinians could not raise the price much in January. This is why, among so many “exotic” names, Nandez could represent the right deal.

Zaccagni to Juventus: 25%

The Juventus been thinking about for a long time Matthias Zaccagni The winger’s contract expires in 2025 and this year he is having a subdued season. This is why Giuntoli is thinking about it. According to the portal calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri have already carried out surveys to understand the feasibility of the operation. We know that Lotito is a tough nut to crack, but without a renewal he would still be forced to put the player on the market.

Van de Beek alla Juventus: 10%

The name of Donny Van de Beek is periodically compared to Juventus. The Dutchman never integrated into Manchester and has now come out into the open: “I need to play regularly, if it’s not at Manchester United I’ll do it at another club.” he has declared. Second Sportmediaset among the Dutchman’s suitors there would be the Bianconeri, looking for a quality midfielder. At the moment this is just a rumor, but it could materialize later.

Davide Luciani