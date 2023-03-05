news-txt”>

“The Federal Court of Appeal used probative elements from the criminal investigation to actually create a new offense against the defendants”: this is one of the nine key points in the 99-page appeal by Juventus to the Guarantee College against the penalty of 15 points for the Plusvalenze trial, which ANSA has seen. These new accusations, according to the appeal, would have violated the principle of due process and the right of defence. The charges unrelated to the referral, according to the club, are the “hidden” invoice at Olympique Marseille and the Arthur-Pjanic exchange with Barcelona.

ANSA Agency Proposed a series of reasons to cancel the appeal ruling on the case of capital gains that condemned the Old Lady (ANSA)

The accusation of “altering the sporting result” is for Juventus, “unfounded and clearly extraneous to the charges” of the trial. Juve underlined that the conviction is linked to an “infraction that has never been contested” and that the currency is unfounded because “the capital gains from so-called cross-transactions lead to a purely financial benefit but do not produce any liquidity, which can be used for example in a shopping campaign” .