JV – F1 23, a date and promises

Return of red flags

In game, some new features have also been announced. To offer an in-between between short race and short long race, a new race distance, equivalent to 35% of the real time of a real race, will thus be made available. Absent in 2022, the red flags will also make their return in the event of an incident on the track, spicing up the race scenarios a little. Two new circuits will also appear in this opus: those of Las Vegas (United States) and Lusail (Qatar).