K2 VALTELLINA EXTREME VERTICAL RACE

After the success of the past editions, the K2 Valtellina Team is organizing the Fisky Double Vertical Italian Championship down to the smallest detail. Program in hand, the start for over 200 athletes will be given in the center of Talamona at 8:30. From here the best Italian and international athletes will compete on the steep slopes that rise vertically towards the panoramic peak at 2272 meters where the arrival of the first athlete is expected around 9:45. All of this after passing through the pastures of Madrera and Pedroria owned by the FAI.

The holders of the best time trials on this track are expected: Michele Boscacci and Camilla Magliano, but the competition will be fierce; for men the carabiniere Nicolò Canclini, the Trentino Alex Oberbacher second last year, the very strong athlete of Team Scarpa Marcello Ugazio as well as many top-level outsiders such as Micha Steiner, Andrea Elia, Luca Curti, Daniele Felicetti, Tiziano Moia and Lorenzo Rota Martin.

In the women’s category, the great expectation will be for the multiple Vertical World Champion Andrea Meyer, who will have to watch her back from the Italian ski mountaineer Giulia Murada. At the start also the New Zealander Kate Morrison, the Camuna Corinna Ghirardi, multiple winner of K2 Valtellina, and the two athletes of Team Scarpa Mojca Koligar, Dimitra Theocharis.

The strengths of a race as tough as it is spectacular are, in addition to the adrenaline-pumping track with panoramas ranging from Disgrazia to the Alto Lario, a great organizational passion that has always focused on sport as a driving force for the protection and maintenance of the heritage local trail. All these factors that evaluated the leaders of the Italian Skyrunning Federation to choose K2 Valtellina for the assignment of the Italian Absolute and category title on the double vertical distance. Not only that, in 2023 the Orobic Valtellinese race will also be the third stage of the Crazy Vertical Italy Cup Circuit and the second round of the Vam Vertical Callenge; triptych of competitions with the Pastuo – Rif Brioschi and the Valgerola Vertical.

It should be remembered that after the race all the athletes will reach the town and have lunch at the tensile structure near the gym, where they will be offered a typical Valtellina lunch based on pizzoccheri, bresaola and other local specialities. Afterwards, around 16:00 there will be entertainment for the little ones and fitness dances for the older ones. Around 6 pm happy hour with the Barman Giorgione and Luisa who will delight those present with their cocktails while waiting for dinner with the specialties cooked by the guys from the urban mountain Tananai. From 10pm everyone on the dance floor with Dj Polo until late at night.

Registration will close tomorrow evening in order to guarantee the printing of the personalized bib with the name of each athlete. For the undecided it will still be possible to give their adhesion also in the following days and on the morning of the race.

For more information: www.k2valtellina.it

